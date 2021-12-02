5 This 1:10 Scale Lexus UX 300e Is Made Entirely Out of Paper, Flaunts Incredible Details

Lexus Unveils ROV Concept, a Hydrogen-powered Off-roader Keen for Jurassic World Action

“The Lexus ROV Concept is our response to the growing passion for the outdoors and adventurous spirit of luxury consumers. As a concept, it fuses our desire to also develop lifestyle-oriented products with our ongoing research into new technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality. As well as being a concept that is thrilling to drive, it has near-zero emissions thanks to its hydrogen-powered engine,” said Lexus Europe boss, Spiros Fotinos. One quick look at it and you can tell that it belongs in the wild somewhere, maybe helping Chris Pratt’s character wrestle himself some CGI Velociraptors on the set of Jurassic World. It’s perfect for that type of gritty work, thanks to its exposed suspension, protective cage and chunky off-road tires. As for its dimensions, it measures 122.8 inches (3,120 mm) in length, 67.9 inches (1,725 mm) in width and stands 70.8 inches (1,800) mm tall.Visually, the ROV also features Lexus’ signature spindle grille, but in shape only (without the actual pattern). Other highlights include the suspension cover (connected to the rear hydrogen fuel tank), front and rear lights, Lexus badging and the dark bronze exterior paint finish which the Japanese carmaker created specifically for this concept.Inside, the cockpit was designed according to Lexus’ Tazuna concept, featuring a simple meter to display all the information the user needs – thus allowing them to focus on driving. The seats meanwhile have integrated suspension elements that help offer a smoother ride and are upholstered in hard-wearing synthetic leather.According to Lexus, this concept also showcases the brand’s build quality, craftsmanship and luxury, both inside and out, meeting all necessary requirements for durability and reliability.On the move, the ROV Concept makes use of a strong tubular frame, lightweight body and plenty of suspension travel, which should come in handy once you start messing about with those Raptors. As for the power unit, it’s a 1.0-liter hydrogen engine , working mostly like a gasoline-powered internal combustion engine, meaning you get a nice engine note and responsive torque delivery. The fuel itself is stored in a high-pressure tank and fed directly into the combustion chamber using precise direct injection.“The Lexus ROV Concept is our response to the growing passion for the outdoors and adventurous spirit of luxury consumers. As a concept, it fuses our desire to also develop lifestyle-oriented products with our ongoing research into new technologies that contribute to carbon neutrality. As well as being a concept that is thrilling to drive, it has near-zero emissions thanks to its hydrogen-powered engine,” said Lexus Europe boss, Spiros Fotinos.

