2022 Lexus LC Rolls In With Dynamic Enhancements, Improved Ride Comfort

The normal lineup is joined by the Toyota’s luxury car brand says that for the new model year, the LC sports re-tuned suspension on both axles, without saying precisely what they changed. However, the upgrades will apparently “give the driver a better sense of the car being in contact with the road,” Lexus explains, adding that they also improved the “linear steering response and steering effectiveness.”Besides boasting sharper handling and being more comfortable than before , the 2022 LC has a revised ‘Normal’ driving mode, for smoother everyday driving. At the same time, the ‘S+’ mode has been enhanced as well, for “more exhilarating performance.” Those sitting behind the wheel will find it harder to mis-shift, as the revised models have a new shift lock mechanism. The seats have become more comfortable too, and the pitch and roll movements have been suppressed.So far, only the company’s British arm has announced these changes on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, but we are certain that they will launch them on the 2022 LC in different markets in the not-so-distant future. Elsewhere, the 2022 Lexus LC remains the same head-turning car, with a beautiful design inside and out, sprinkled with the latest comfort and technology gear, and offered in the Coupe and Convertible body styles, with two powertrain options, the hybrid and V8.The normal lineup is joined by the Black Inspiration special edition for the LC 500 and LC 500h, which brings a blacked-out design on the outside, and a new rear spoiler made of carbon fiber. In the United Kingdom, the LC 500 and LC 500h Black Inspiration have a recommended retail price of £99,550 (equal to $132,687), and the LC 500 Convertible Black Inspiration starts at £102,725 ($136,919).

