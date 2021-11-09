The ‘50s Spartan Royal Spartanette Is Still a Luxury Trailer With Incredible Potential

New Lexus RX Premium Sport Edition Taps Into the SUV’s Slightly Darker Side

Lexus has launched a new version of the RX . The model is called the RX Premium Sport and is already on sale in the United Kingdom, with seating for up to seven, in the RX and RX L versions. 9 photos



As usual, Adding a dose of black inside and out, the vehicle comes with a self-charging hybrid powertrain, priced from £57,165 (equal to $77,276) for the RX, £59,105 ($79,899) for the RX L six-seater, and £57,855 ($78,209) for the RX L seven-seater.Building on the success of the previous Premium Sport Edition , it has black-finished details on the outside, like those on the grille and side mirror caps, complemented by the black front under guard, and 20-inch alloy wheels with a black-sputtered finish.Opening the door will reveal the Black and White Ash leather upholstery, stitched together with contrasting light grey stitching. The same combo can be seen on the center console, door cards, and knee pad, and the grey stitching is also found on the gearshift lever. Matching the wood trim, the steering wheel features black leather and Black Open Pore Walnut. Should they not be fans of these colors, the customers can specify the cockpit in Black or Rich Cream leather upholstery.Some of the onboard gear includes the heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment on both sides and memory for the driver, ambient lighting, electric tailgate, auto-folding side mirrors, and a few other things.As usual, the SUV is equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ bundle of active safety and driver assistance system. On top of that, all RX models are accompanied by a warranty that can span up to 10 years. The initial warranty covers it for 3 years/60,000 miles (96,560 km), and owners can extend it by an additional 1 year/10,000 miles (16,093 km) each time they have it serviced at an authorized Lexus dealer.

