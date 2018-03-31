autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Lexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in Australia

31 Mar 2018, 7:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In a move expected by the market for many years, Lexus has introduced its first large diesel SUV to the Australian market. The LX 450d arrives this year carrying a lower sticker price than the V8 equivalent.
10 photos
Lexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in AustraliaLexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in AustraliaLexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in AustraliaLexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in AustraliaLexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in AustraliaLexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in AustraliaLexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in AustraliaLexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in AustraliaLexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in Australia
"450d" sounds like one of the new Mercedes-Benz engine names. However, it's been used by Lexus in some parts of Asia for many years.

Not surprisingly, the LX shares the 4.5-liter V8 diesel with Toyota’s 200 Series Land Cruiser, on which this luxury model is based.

What's the point of having it? Well, for one thing, fuel economy, though towing power isn't too bad either. Also, at AU$134,500 plus on-road costs, it’s AU$8660 cheaper than the petrol V8-powered LX 570. However, we suspect that it has to do more with this being a 5-seater version (570 is an 8-seater).

Going deeper into the oily bits, we can tell you that the massive engine is codenamed 1VD-FTV and is twin-turbocharged yet produces only 268 hp at 3,600 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 1,600rpm. By comparison, the larger 5.7-liter V8 manages 363 hp and 530 Nm without the need for any turbos.

A six-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive are also part of the drivetrain. Lexus promised a range of up to 1,000 kilometers per full tank and claimed fuel economy of 9.5 l/100 km under the Australian combined-cycle test (compared to 14.4 l/100km for the LX 570).

Standard equipment for this model includes 20-inch wheels with 285/50R tires, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, and sequential turn signals, a head-up display. On the safety front, we have the Lexus Safety System+ that incorporates Pre-Collision System, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Intelligent High Beam.

“Special attention was paid to achieving user-friendliness, with a pressure discharge valve to enhance performance and driveability, and the added responsiveness of low-inertia turbochargers with electric motors,” claims Lexus.

More specifically, the LX 450d comes with a 12.3-inch, satellite navigation, four-zone climate control, heated front seats, leather, wireless phone charger, cool box and a nine-speaker premium sound system.
2018 Lexus LX lexus lx Lexus LX 450d Australia
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LEXUS models:
LEXUS UXLEXUS UX CrossoverLEXUS NXLEXUS NX CrossoverLEXUS CTLEXUS CT CompactLEXUS LSLEXUS LS LargeLEXUS ESLEXUS ES CompactAll LEXUS models  
 
 