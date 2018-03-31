Lexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in Australia

In a move expected by the market for many years, Lexus has introduced its first large diesel SUV to the Australian market. The LX 450d arrives this year carrying a lower sticker price than the V8 equivalent.
"450d" sounds like one of the new Mercedes-Benz engine names. However, it's been used by Lexus in some parts of Asia for many years.
Not surprisingly, the LX shares the 4.5-liter V8 diesel with Toyota’s 200 Series Land Cruiser, on which this luxury model is based.
What's the point of having it? Well, for one thing, fuel economy, though towing power isn't too bad either. Also, at AU$134,500 plus on-road costs, it’s AU$8660 cheaper than the petrol V8-powered LX 570. However, we suspect that it has to do more with this being a 5-seater version (570 is an 8-seater).
Going deeper into the oily bits, we can tell you that the massive engine is codenamed 1VD-FTV and is twin-turbocharged yet produces only 268 hp at 3,600 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 1,600rpm. By comparison, the larger 5.7-liter V8 manages 363 hp and 530 Nm without the need for any turbos.
A six-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive are also part of the drivetrain. Lexus promised a range of up to 1,000 kilometers per full tank and claimed fuel economy of 9.5 l/100 km under the Australian combined-cycle test (compared to 14.4 l/100km for the LX 570).
Standard equipment for this model includes 20-inch wheels with 285/50R tires, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, and sequential turn signals, a head-up display. On the safety front, we have the Lexus Safety System+ that incorporates Pre-Collision System, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Intelligent High Beam.
“Special attention was paid to achieving user-friendliness, with a pressure discharge valve to enhance performance and driveability, and the added responsiveness of low-inertia turbochargers with electric motors,” claims Lexus.
More specifically, the LX 450d comes with a 12.3-inch, satellite navigation, four-zone climate control, heated front seats, leather, wireless phone charger, cool box and a nine-speaker premium sound system.
