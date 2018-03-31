Lexus LX 450d Large Diesel SUV Launched in Australia

In a move expected by the market for many years, Lexus has introduced its first large diesel SUV to the Australian market. The LX 450d arrives this year carrying a lower sticker price than the V8 equivalent.

10 photos



Not surprisingly, the LX shares the 4.5-liter V8 diesel with Toyota’s



What's the point of having it? Well, for one thing, fuel economy, though towing power isn't too bad either. Also, at AU$134,500 plus on-road costs, it’s AU$8660 cheaper than the petrol V8-powered LX 570. However, we suspect that it has to do more with this being a 5-seater version (570 is an 8-seater).



Going deeper into the oily bits, we can tell you that the massive engine is codenamed 1VD-FTV and is twin-turbocharged yet produces only 268 hp at 3,600 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 1,600rpm. By comparison, the larger 5.7-liter V8 manages 363 hp and 530 Nm without the need for any turbos.



A six-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive are also part of the drivetrain. Lexus promised a range of up to 1,000 kilometers per full tank and claimed fuel economy of 9.5 l/100 km under the Australian combined-cycle test (compared to 14.4 l/100km for the LX 570).



Standard equipment for this model includes 20-inch wheels with 285/50R tires, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, and sequential turn signals, a head-up display. On the safety front, we have the Lexus Safety System+ that incorporates Pre-Collision System, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Intelligent High Beam.



“Special attention was paid to achieving user-friendliness, with a pressure discharge valve to enhance performance and driveability, and the added responsiveness of low-inertia turbochargers with electric motors,” claims Lexus.



More specifically, the LX 450d comes with a 12.3-inch, satellite navigation, four-zone climate control, heated front seats, leather, wireless phone charger, cool box and a nine-speaker premium sound system. "450d" sounds like one of the new Mercedes-Benz engine names. However, it's been used by Lexus in some parts of Asia for many years.Not surprisingly, the LX shares the 4.5-liter V8 diesel with Toyota’s 200 Series Land Cruiser , on which this luxury model is based.What's the point of having it? Well, for one thing, fuel economy, though towing power isn't too bad either. Also, at AU$134,500 plus on-road costs, it’s AU$8660 cheaper than the petrol V8-powered LX 570. However, we suspect that it has to do more with this being a 5-seater version (570 is an 8-seater).Going deeper into the oily bits, we can tell you that the massive engine is codenamed 1VD-FTV and is twin-turbocharged yet produces only 268 hp at 3,600 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 1,600rpm. By comparison, the larger 5.7-liter V8 manages 363 hp and 530 Nm without the need for any turbos.A six-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive are also part of the drivetrain. Lexus promised a range of up to 1,000 kilometers per full tank and claimed fuel economy of 9.5 l/100 km under the Australian combined-cycle test (compared to 14.4 l/100km for the LX 570).Standard equipment for this model includes 20-inch wheels with 285/50R tires, LED headlamps with daytime running lights, and sequential turn signals, a head-up display. On the safety front, we have the Lexus Safety System+ that incorporates Pre-Collision System, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert and Intelligent High Beam.“Special attention was paid to achieving user-friendliness, with a pressure discharge valve to enhance performance and driveability, and the added responsiveness of low-inertia turbochargers with electric motors,” claims Lexus.More specifically, the LX 450d comes with a 12.3-inch, satellite navigation, four-zone climate control, heated front seats, leather, wireless phone charger, cool box and a nine-speaker premium sound system.