Lexus Introduces Brilliant Music Generator, Worldwide Productivity Drops

However, we suggest you It's a miracle I'm still alive, to be honest, considering I haven't had any food other than what was already in my reach, lying on the desk. If anything, this is proof that music can actually feed somebody, even though I wouldn't exactly recommend a diet based on it.And I'm not even the kind of guy who listens to this type of music. To me, Ibiza is a small hatchback made by SEAT first, an island off the shores of Spain second, and only third a place where people go to take their clothes off and have... fun, I guess. As for Mark Ronson, the name does sound familiar, but maybe that's because it's somewhat similar to Ron Swanson from "Parcs and Recreation."All jokes aside, Ron - sorry, Mark Ronson is kind of a big deal in the music industry, so it was pretty clever of Lexus to have him join its efforts to promote the LC coupe. And the way it did it was even more clever.Mark gathered a number of music samples, ranging from the mandatory drum beats to bass lines, melodic bits, and the usual sound effects. There's 48 of them in total, which you can combine up to eight at a time. All you need to do is click on the key, and the sample starts playing in a loop until you turn it off or select a different one from the same batch of eight.You don't even have to worry about timing as the samples will only start at the adequate measure, meaning you really don't have to know anything about music to create something at least audible, if not even enjoyable.The soundtrack is accompanied by a clip of Mark Ronson driving the Lexus LC coupe and coming across various people, most of which either dance, bang on some drums or dance some more. If you're really the perfectionist type, you can learn what sound each key plays, study the video and come up with the best possible soundtrack for the footage.However, we suggest you just have fun with it and remember to eat and drink. Oh, and when you're finally happy with your creation, you can share it on Facebook, Twitter or Google's Facebook and hope somebody from a record company is watching.