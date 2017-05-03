Lexus Downright Lies in 2018 LC "Balance" Commercial

It's only been a few days since Lexus
launched the online configurator for its LC coupe and began taking orders. This model has been a long time in the making, and even though it's got "I'm too cool to be sporty" look, just like the SL-Class
, the Japanese automaker always portrayed it as its most exciting performer.
Built from the ground up around an all-new platform, the LC comes without any of the compromises of the RC. What's more, it supposedly boasts near perfect balance.
Borrowing the idea from the 1 Series M Coupe
adverts and others like it before, the latest advert launched by the Japanese automaker shows the LC balancing on a stick. They took the idea quite far, drifting the car into the perfect position to be lifted, which is probably impossible.
Ironically, even though the hybrid just rolls into view at the end of the video, that's the model with the better balance. The V8-powered LC 500 is nose-heavy with a claimed 54/46 while the LC 500h has a V6 under the hood and a big battery in the trunk, so it's got 52/48 distribution.
However, most people want the sweet-sounding naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter With a 10-speed auto taking care of changing gears, it will do 0 to 60 in 4.4 seconds on its way to a limited top speed of 168 mph (270 kph). Not bad for something that looks this good and costs only $92,995. As for the $97,505 hybrid model, it's for the more tech-savvy customer who cares more about the styling than straight-line performance.
“The LC launch marks a significant moment for Lexus as we continue to showcase our new brand direction of ‘Experience Amazing,”
said Cooper Ericksen, Lexus vice president of marketing. “This campaign puts a focus on the LC’s craftsmanship and performance through compelling storytelling to reach our target audience of experiential masters—affluent, adventurous consumers with high expectations.”