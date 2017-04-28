BMW 1M Coupe Is the Best BMW Ever, Vlogger Says

By now, we've grown accustomed to the fact that Doug DeMuro's reviews are argumentative and mostly stationary. But considering he's trying to prove that the 1M Coupe is the best BMW of all time, something that vaguely resembles an illegality would have been nice.





Back in 2013, he said it was his favorite car to drive. But come back to the present day, and despite the twin-turbo V8s and cool-looking i8, the 1 Series M Coupe remains DeMuro's favorite BMW.



While you won't see any drifting, he at least makes an interesting point about the price. This is one of the first low-volume modern cars to sell well over MSRP. And because there are only about 700 examples in America, it's still worth more than what BMW has asking for it four years ago.



The figures aren't compelling, but they won't disappoint you either. Power comes from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six shared with the Z4 sDrive35iS. It's good for 340 PS (335-hp) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, but there's 50 more Nm available for short periods of overboost.



The fact that it weighs 1,495 kg (3,296 lbs), or its 51.7/48.3 weight distribution are just as middle-of-the road. But DeMuro argues the 1M is the sort of car you want to drive just for the sake of playing with the gearbox. It's the kind of stripped-out without frills that enthusiasts crave. And apparently, the M4 GTS, with its water tank is gold wheels, doesn't follow the same mantra.



So, if you're a fan of the car, check out the review and get ready to put up with some crappy audio. Also, you might want to check out how the



In his latest video, Doug begins by taking us down memory lane. The thing is, we actually remember his first encounter with the 1M because it was the first time autoevolution crossed path with the then Jalopnik contributor. Back in 2013, he said it was his favorite car to drive. But come back to the present day, and despite the twin-turbo V8s and cool-looking i8, the 1 Series M Coupe remains DeMuro's favorite BMW.While you won't see any drifting, he at least makes an interesting point about the price. This is one of the first low-volume modern cars to sell well over MSRP. And because there are only about 700 examples in America, it's still worth more than what BMW has asking for it four years ago.The figures aren't compelling, but they won't disappoint you either. Power comes from a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six shared with the Z4 sDrive35iS. It's good for 340 PS (335-hp) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque, but there's 50 more Nm available for short periods of overboost.The fact that it weighs 1,495 kg (3,296 lbs), or its 51.7/48.3 weight distribution are just as middle-of-the road. But DeMuro argues the 1M is the sort of car you want to drive just for the sake of playing with the gearbox. It's the kind of stripped-out without frills that enthusiasts crave. And apparently, the M4 GTS, with its water tank is gold wheels, doesn't follow the same mantra.So, if you're a fan of the car, check out the review and get ready to put up with some crappy audio. Also, you might want to check out how the 1 Series M Coupe compares to a brand new M2.