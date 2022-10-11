Lexus Includes the Direct4 All-Wheel Drive Technology in Its Fully Electric Vehicles

Direct4 is Lexus's exclusive new all-wheel drive control technology for the company's electrified vehicles. Debuted in the all-electric Lexus RZ 450e, the system works by constantly adjusting the balance between torque and braking effort delivered by all four wheels.
The objectives behind this technology are to improve the safety and performance of Lexus cars. At the same time, the company wishes to deliver a driving experience that feels natural and confidence-inspiring.
So, how does it work? It constantly monitors torque and braking force between the vehicle's two axles. A critical element is the e-Axle, a compact modular package that serves as a drive unit, combining a high-torque electric motor, ECU, and transaxle. Located between the wheels, it optimizes drive force distribution instantaneously.
After analyzing prevailing conditions and driver input, the Direct4 system adjusts front-to-rear balance, with flexibility between 100:0 and 20:80. For instance, if you're cornering, the technology will secure stability by choosing an efficient drive force distribution based on factors such as your speed and steering angle. At the start of a turn, the drive force is weighted to the front axle and then shifted toward the rear to deliver traction and maintain stability.
Direct4 offers several benefits in different driving conditions. For example, drive force will be distributed to all four wheels when accelerating from a standstill. Straight-line driving becomes steadier as the system constantly adjusts power, so the vehicle isn't pushed off its course.
The technology is highly responsive, operates intuitively, and won't interfere with the driver's input. Instead, it creates a closer connection between the driver and the vehicle. Moreover, it's designed to provide quietness and comfort, faithful to the brand's core qualities.
Only two models are equipped with Direct4 – the Lexus RZ 450e and the Lexus RX 500h. The RZ 450e is fully electric, so it features two e-Axles, while the RX 500 uses a single e-Axle on the rear, as it's a hybrid model.
