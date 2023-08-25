Lexus Expands Mid-Size RX Luxury Crossover Range With New F Sport Design Grade

The premium Japanese automaker sure thinks the RX mid-size luxury crossover SUV needs some additional mojo to stay relevant - albeit only in the United Kingdom, where it just introduced an all-new trim variant.
Lexus has made the rounds with this year's ritzy introductions – the pretty little LBX and the bigger TX and RX. The latter two are core new models for the North American lineup, as a three-row family-oriented crossover and the expression of off-road adventure. But they are not the only ones who can impact sales – the iconic Lexus RX has been a staple of the brand's lineup since 1998, when it was considered the initiator of the luxury CUV trend.
Five generations have passed since, the nameplate moved further upscale from the compact to mid-size class, and now the RX resides on the TNGA-K modular platform with RX 350, 350h, RX450h+, and RX 500h F Sport Performance models going through gasoline, regular hybrid, and PHEV powertrain options. In America, pricing kicks off below $50k, and the choice is greater than life with FWD, AWD, Premium, Luxury, or F Sport grades. So, they're mostly covered.
Alas, the Japanese carmaker thinks there's room for RX improvements in the United Kingdom – where Lexus just staged the local introduction of the LBX via an "extraordinary immersive light experience" in London. No worries, they have the holes covered, and now there's an extension of the range with the new F Sport Design grade. Logically, it adds F Sport styling details such as an F Sport mesh grille, silver-finish inserts, black mirror covers, and gloss-black 21-inch alloy wheels.
Available to order now, the first deliveries of the Lexus RX F Sport Design will arrive in the UK in October, and the new trim version is offered on both the RX 350h hybrid and RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid models. All-silver F Sport badges will shine off, especially on the F Sport-exclusive F Sport White and Azure special paint finishes.
In the cabin, meanwhile, this grade mirrors the Premium Plus trim with leather upholstery dressed in Black, Hazel, Ammonite Sand, or Dark Sepia, while the trim inlays are always black. The cabin's ambient lighting system has 64 different color settings, and the power-adjustable front seats have integrated heating and ventilation, complete with a memory function for the driver's seat. Prices in the UK start from £69,125 (almost $87k at the current exchange rate) for the RX 350h F Sport Design and £74,100 (over $93k) for the equivalent RX 450h+.
As a reminder, the US specification RX 350h kicks off at $51,800 and goes up to almost $61k, while the sole 2024 RX 450h+ grade (Luxury) is $70,080. Both versions use the 2.5-liter A25A-FXS in conjunction with electric aids, but one is a power-split hybrid with 246 hp and a 1.29 kWh NMH battery, and the other is a PHEV with 304 hp and an 18.1 kWh Li-Ion battery pack.
