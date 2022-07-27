Lewis Hamilton Says He Has “Plenty of Fuel Left in the Tank” After 300th Race Landmark

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 world champion, suited up for his 300th Grand Prix this past weekend in France, becoming only the sixth driver in history to reach this incredible milestone. Hamilton also happens to be the second-oldest driver on the grid at 37 years old, behind the 40-year-old Fernando Alonso.
The British driver earned his best result yet this season in France, where he finished P2 behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with the former’s teammate, George Russell, rounding out the podium.
When asked whether a 400-race landmark could be a possibility for him, Hamilton had this to say: “That’s a lot of races! I firstly just want to be grateful to get to this point. But I still feel fresh and still feel like I’ve got plenty of fuel left in the tank.”
“I’m enjoying what I’m doing. I’m really, really proud and enjoying arriving every day and working with this incredible group of people. I’m also enjoying working with the sport more than ever. We’ve got some great people leading the sport and having great conversations about the direction we’re going as a sport. So I’m enjoying it more than ever,” he added, as quoted by Motorsport.
His contract with Mercedes is set to expire at the end of next season, but it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Hamilton suit up for a different team anytime soon, especially since he’s made it clear that he wants to once again fight for victories.
“Of course, I want to get back to winning ways and that’s going to take time, but I’m sure we’ll sit down at some stage and talk about the future.”
“But again, just with our team, I always want to continue to be building. It’s one thing having races, but it’s also continuing the work that we do outside and doing more, which I think Mercedes and us can always do more, and we will.”
Hamilton is currently sixth in the 2022 Driver Standings with a total of 127 points. His teammate, George Russell, is fifth with 143 points.
