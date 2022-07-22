Lewis Hamilton and George Russell Check Out the Mercedes-AMG One, They Don’t Drive It Yet

Driving for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team comes with its advantages, as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton got to check out the highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG One. But even those benefits have a limit because they don’t seem to have taken it for a spin. Yet.
George Russell joined the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team in 2022 and has been doing great. He’s currently in the fifth position, after both Red Bull's and Ferrari's drivers. Lewis Hamilton has been with the team since 2013, winning six World Championships with them, and currently in the sixth spot.
But driving for the famous F1 team comes with some perks, and both drivers got the opportunity to check out (and promote) the new Mercedes-AMG One at the headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany. The official Mercedes-AMG account shared several pictures of the two British drivers and the hypercar, adding: “always great to stop by at the home of Driving Performance.”
The hypercar had been in the works for around five years and was finally unveiled at the beginning of June.
The Mercedes-AMG One is put in motion by a mid-mounted 1.6-liter V6 engine sourced from the company’s Formula One car which produces 566 horsepower alone. Of course, that’s not all, because the V6 works alongside other electric motors, one integrated into the turbocharger, one mounted on the crankshaft, and two more driving the front wheels, for a total output of 1,048 horsepower (1,063 ps).
Performance-wise, the hypercar can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 219 mph (352 kph), with a zero-emission range of 11.2 miles (18.1 km).
It’s unclear whether besides posing next to it, the two Formula One drivers got to take it out on the track. If they did, we’ll surely find out soon.
