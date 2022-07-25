Lewis Hamilton Finishes in P2 in His 300th F1 Grand Prix, Calls It “So Rewarding”

Lewis Hamilton has just raced his 300th Grand Prix in Formula 1, at Circuit Paul Ricard in the French Grand Prix, and he managed to score his best result this season: second place, with a double podium for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.
Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton didn’t have the best start to a season this year, but he’s getting there. He’s been on the podium for the past four races.
For the latest one at Circuit Paul Ricard in the French Grand Prix, the British driver has also celebrated his best result this season – P2. It was also an important milestone for Hamilton, as this one was his 300th Grand Prix, becoming the fifth driver to reach this performance.
“I couldn’t really be much happier,” said the seven-time champion. “Of course, if we’d won that would be another step but definitely didn’t expect that result today. Obviously, I was praying and hoping that we could fight for a podium, like a third, but I can’t believe we have a second – this is huge for us.” His teammate, George Russell, finished third, with the first double podium for Mercedes this year.
Hamilton didn’t fail to mention Charles Leclerc, who had started in pole position, but lost control in Turn 11 of Lap 17, due to worn-out tires, and crashed into the tire wall, unable to continue: “Obviously unfortunate for Charles, but we’ve done a great job with reliability as a team, so I have to really give huge thanks to the team for that.”
Later, he took to social media to share some snaps from the race, adding that he “Left it all out there today and P2 is a great result! First time up there with @georgerussell63 as well.”
Lewis continued: “It’s so rewarding to see how far we’ve come since the beginning of the season. We still have work to do, but getting to a place of consistent podiums shows we’re moving in the right direction. Definitely going to enjoy this one !!!”
