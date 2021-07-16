Let John Mayer, His Porsche 911 GT3 and Cheesy Visuals Sell You New Music

John Mayer, celebrated artist, known gearhead and even more famous heartbreaker, is also known for his sense of humor. So let him, his Porsche and some cheesy visuals sell you new music.
On July 16, 2021 (that’s today), Mayer has a new studio album coming out. It’s called Sob Rock and the name should probably give you a clue of the kind of music you should expect from it. In case it doesn’t, let Mayer himself do it: he’s offering a sample of it in a new Instagram teaser.
The music is accompanied by cheesy visuals of him getting into his Porsche – the 991.2 GT3 introduced at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, by the looks of it – popping in a cassette and driving off into the sunset. If you don’t know what a cassette is and how it’s used to play music, you’re not in the target demo for the album, either way. To complete the cheesy visual and the cliché of the rebel guy who drowns his sorrows away to the sound of the roaring engine, barely covered by the sound of “sob rock” music, shots of Mayer at the wheel were obviously shot against a green screen.
That the video is cheesy is not a dig at Mayer or his car of choice – a most impressive machine, with 493 hp and 460 Nm / 339 lb ft of torque, an acceleration time of 3.8 seconds, and a top speed of 319 kph / 198 mph. It’s most certainly on purpose – and very on brand for a guy who is the first to not take himself seriously.
It’s also on brand for him as a car enthusiast with a certain tough guy / man’s man persona. It’s Mayer’s personal magic touch, samples of which he also brought to the campaign for the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110, which he was the face of.
So, let Mayer show you how a man’s man deals with whatever ails his manly heart.
The music is accompanied by cheesy visuals of him getting into his Porsche – the 991.2 GT3 introduced at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, by the looks of it – popping in a cassette and driving off into the sunset. If you don’t know what a cassette is and how it’s used to play music, you’re not in the target demo for the album, either way. To complete the cheesy visual and the cliché of the rebel guy who drowns his sorrows away to the sound of the roaring engine, barely covered by the sound of “sob rock” music, shots of Mayer at the wheel were obviously shot against a green screen.
That the video is cheesy is not a dig at Mayer or his car of choice – a most impressive machine, with 493 hp and 460 Nm / 339 lb ft of torque, an acceleration time of 3.8 seconds, and a top speed of 319 kph / 198 mph. It’s most certainly on purpose – and very on brand for a guy who is the first to not take himself seriously.
It’s also on brand for him as a car enthusiast with a certain tough guy / man’s man persona. It’s Mayer’s personal magic touch, samples of which he also brought to the campaign for the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110, which he was the face of.
So, let Mayer show you how a man’s man deals with whatever ails his manly heart.