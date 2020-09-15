John Mayer Can Sell You the 2020 Land Rover Defender by Simply Going Outside

The NOVUS e-Bike Is Unique, Gorgeous and Painfully Expensive

John Mayer is a celebrated artist, a famous gearhead and an overall relatable, hilarious (and handsome) guy. All of these make him the right choice to be the newest “face” of the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110. 10 photos



The result is a new advertising campaign for Land Rover that feels more like a look at Mayer’s personal life than an actual advertising. John Mayer Goes Outside is the name of the campaign, which represents a joint effort by Land Rover and



Released last week, the film was shot in the Redwoods of Northern Californiam over a period of a few days back in March, before the current health crisis hit home. In today’s context, the message is all the more poignant: go outside and experience the beauty of the country. Another message, this time directly from Mayer: a proper car wash on a 4x4 doesn’t involve water. Unless it’s muddy. And unless it’s in the form of mud splatters on the sides of said car.



Seriously, if there’s one person who could sell you a



“John Mayer, in addition to being an incredibly accomplished musician, is a gear aficionado with a passion for all things mechanical,” Stuart Schorr, Vice President of Communications, Jaguar Land Rover North America, says. “He has been watching the development of the new Defender, and we have been keenly aware of his Defender collection as well as frankly being fans of his music. We are so proud he’s one of the first people in the United States to get in a Defender, and that he was able to share his poetic take on exploring America’s national parks.”



The park in question is Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, which Mayer visited for the first time – at the wheel of the new Defender for the first time, too.



