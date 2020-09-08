Blacked-Out Land Rover Defender with 22” Wheels Looks Properly Menacing

After a few good months of deliveries across the world's most important markets, it's only natural we're beginning to see an ever-increasing number of modified versions of Land Rover's new SUV.
Most of these modifications, you would expect, should be aimed at making the Defender more off-road worthy. Despite the largely favorable reception, the new generation has been criticized by the model's more purist fans for missing the workhorse simplicity of the classic Defender and going with the SUV trend. In other words, if it were a punk rock band, they would accuse it of selling out.
Indeed, Land Rover will shift a lot more new Defenders than the old ones soon enough, and to the kind of customers who previously wouldn't have come near the classic model. And the best bit is it'll do so whilst bringing the Defender's off-road capabilities to new heights and giving it something the old one couldn't even dream of: adequate road manners.
We said most Defender owners would be looking to make their vehicles more suited for tackling rough terrain, but not all of them. Look no further than this blacked-out example right here if you want to see a Land Rover that will only step off the road for a quick selfie, then jump straight back on it.
Not that it couldn't handle itself if it needed to, but you wouldn't ask a soccer player wearing leather shoes and a tuxedo to go out on the field and kick a ball either, would you? That's what this 2020 Land Rover Defender feels like: an off roader dressed to the nines (you will excuse the British slang, but this is a British car after all).
The SUV features a list of added parts, some from Land Rover's official stock (like the side box, for example), some from the company carrying out the transformation - Urban Automotive. The XW2 Urban 22-inch Staggered Wheels, the side steps, the rear wing, the LED light bar - all finished in black - will soon be available for any interested Defender owner. And, according to Urban Automotive, they've "just started", so stay tuned for more.
