Land Rover Defender Overlander Is a Carbon Conversion, Doubles the Price

24 Aug 2020
While many aficionados dream of owning the new 2020 Land Rover Defender, there are also gearheads out there who see the Landie as... the starting point of a complex overlanding project. Well, German camper specialist Geho Cab has come up with a full camper conversion for the new Defender.
The renderings we have here allows us to get a taste of the actual product, whose full details, pricing included, have already been published by the company - this sleep-everywhere transformation, which is as serious as they get, is set to be available from October this year.

While the new Defender has been praised by the media and the public alike, one of the main drawbacks of the offroader involves its high pricing. Well, this camper conversion follows the lead of the base vehicle, being offered for a price of EUR104,500 ($123,500 at the current exchange rates), which doesn't include the installation (that would be EUR11,900) or VAT.

That kind of money will buy you a top-spec Defender 110 (the longer, five-door model required for the conversion) with the six-cylinder engine, so what do you get for it?

For starters, the newfound body is made of carbon, which is why it only weighs 110 kilos (240 lbs), while its design is aimed at the sort of integration that deliver a factory look.

As specified in the PDF file you'll find below, there are multiple equipment groups to choose from when configuring your vehicle, so the number above can go up or down.

Basically, this transformation covers all the aspects required for taking your Defender across the land, from a fully-equipped cabin (the features range from a shower and a kitchen to various connectivity assets) to tech bits such as solar panels, battery, a Webasto air heater and can even come with extra offroading equipment for the Land Rover itself, such as heavy-duty air suspension and wheels.

Regardless of the pricing level, it's only natural to seek a company's background when aiming for such a conversion. And, for instance, we can tell you that the specialist has already introduced a similar conversion for the VW Amarok, which has been on the market for a few years now.


 Download attachment: Geho Cab Price List April 2020 (PDF)

