This rugged, yet cozy camping unit is ready for the ultimate overlanding adventure!

Boreas Campers’ XT12 Is a Fully Equipped Off-Road Trailer

21 Aug 2020, 13:09 UTC ·
by
When you feel the need to unwind, perhaps after a long week or a particularly stressful period of time, there’s nothing like a trip far into the backcountry to recharge your batteries. There’s no doubt that taking a break for a few days, far away from the urban jungle and its noisy, crowded streets can be truly therapeutical.

Seriously, is there a better way of spending the weekend than treating yourself to a BBQ and a cold beer, surrounded by spectacular scenery? Personally, I can’t possibly think of anything quite as relaxing. Whether you’re traveling with your buddies or dearest relatives, a camping adventure guarantees to be a memorable journey!

On today’s market, there are countless products that will serve to keep you warm, safe and cozy over the course of your trip. From humungous motorhomes and capable overlanding vehicles, to practical off-road trailers and the tiniest sleeping units, there’s certainly a little something for everyone’s budget.

Here’s the thing; while we are undeniably fascinated whenever we come across luxurious RVs with insanely spacious interiors and more state-of-the-art features than you could possibly remember, we’ll have to go ahead and admit that most of us won’t be owning one of these phenomenal things any time soon. For those who find themselves in that category (myself included), there is a great deal of value to be seen in affordable, yet highly functional travel trailers.

In 2015, Matt Reichel founded Into The Wild Overland, a manufacturer of compact off-road trailers. The firm is based in Arvada, Colorado and its name was later changed to Boreas Campers. In fact, to give you an idea as to what they’re offering, let’s have a look at the most recent addition to their range.

Ladies and gents, meet the XT12; a true off-grid machine that will follow you to the world’s most remote areas! It is built on a robust powder-coated steel chassis, sitting on Timbren axel-less suspension and all-terrain tires that provide 20” (50.8 cm) of ground clearance.

We are excited to debut the XT12 and reach a new market, including individuals and families who want to get off the beaten path for their adventures, but want the comfort of a vehicle that will allow them to stand up and utilize the indoor wet bath,” says Reichel.

On the outside, you will find 220 watts solar panels that charge a 200 Ah lithium battery, which then powers XT12’s electric components. The exterior kitchen is equipped with a 96-liter Truma refrigerator and a three-burner cooktop, as well as a stainless-steel sink and faucet. While you fiddle around with these appliances, a Peregrine 270 awning will keep you out of the sun’s scorching heat or any rain that tries to mess with your expedition.

However, its interior is where the real party’s at. As many as five adults can spend the night in this little thing, as the dinette can be converted into an additional sleeping space, besides the permanent queen-size bed. Considering XT12’s size, you might be surprised to learn that a wet bath with a shower and cassette toilet are to be found inside.

The cabin is fully insulated and heating is handled by a forced air furnace, while a pop-up roof offers a standing height of 6’ 6” (198 cm). Lastly, the latter is fitted with a Maxxair fan that will keep the air inside nice and fresh.

Boreas Campers’ home away from home doesn’t have a set price, at least yet, but the company estimates that XT12 will cost you between $40,000 and $45,000.
