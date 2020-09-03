The Land Rover Explore R Lives Up to the Name of Toughest Phone in the World

You can’t go on an adventure without the proper equipment. Land Rover has you covered for transportation with the Defender, and it also has you covered for comms, thanks to the Explore R.
It’s the “toughest phone in the world” and an outdoor phone, according to Land Rover. The Explore R model is an upgrade to the existing Explore phone, and stands out for being able to take a beating – quite in the most literal sense.
Inspired by the resilience of the Defender, the Explore R is meant as the ideal companion on adventures. After all, when you go overlanding or off-roading, you want something that is tough, can withstand almost anything you throw at it, is reliable and performs as advertised. The Explore R is all that and more, packaged in a sleek, relatively elegant form factor.
To ensure that it’s durable, Land Rover has repeatedly tested the phone by dropping it from heights of up to 1.8 meters (5.9 feet). Furthermore, it’s been exposed to dust and sand, and dropped into water, including saltwater. The conclusion is that, thanks to IP68 and MIL SPEC 810H protection, it’s fully dust and sand-proof, and waterproof at up to 1.5-meter (4.9-foot) depth for 35 minutes. It also handles well in extreme temperature changes.
The 3,100 mAh battery offers up to 1.5 days of medium-to-heavy usage, while the bright 5.7-inch HD+ 18×9 display is optimized for the outdoors and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, which means you can still use it when wearing gloves or with wet fingers. With 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage (extendable with a microSD card), the Explore R runs Android 9 (upgradable to 10), and features a 12-megapixel Sony dual pixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel one on the front.
“Tough yet elegant, the Explore R stands out and blends in – for all the right reasons,” Land Rover says. “Designed to thrive in exciting environments whilst seamlessly integrating into everyday life. Whether you’re hiking through a mountain-top blizzard or sat in a high-level boardroom meeting, this phone will excel for you.”
Excellence from Land Rover in this particular case is priced at £399, which is about $530 at today’s exchange rate.
