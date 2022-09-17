Leopard Lync 2 Anti-Theft Device Works on Any Bike, Sends In-App Instant Movement Alerts

Developed by a team of cycling enthusiasts, the Leopard Lync 2 is designed as a fully complete solution meant to protect your two-wheeler from getting stolen. It is a stand-alone product that works on any type of bike and sends you instant movement alerts to scare thieves away.
With manufacturers constantly coming up with new and exciting bike models, thefts are also on the rise. And the more high-end and expensive your wheeler is, the more stressed you become, which means you don’t get to enjoy your ride to the fullest. Unless you have a little help to ease your mind and keep a constant eye on your bike.
That’s where the Leopard Lync 2 comes in. Its developers already have the Leopard IoT (Internet of Things) technology integrated into a range of smart bikes that are going to be released next year, but with this new product, everyone gets to benefit from the anti-theft alarm, regardless of what bike they’re using it on.
One of the best selling points of this anti-theft alarm is the fact that it is compatible with any bike. The Leopard Lync consists of two main components: the hardware that gets mounted on your bike and the software, represented by a smart app (Lync) where you’re going to receive instant movement alerts.
Unlike other similar devices, the Leopard Lync 2 doesn’t take action after your wheeler gets stolen, helping you to recover it. Instead, the anti-theft alarm makes sure the bike doesn’t get snatched in the first place.
The Leopard Lync gets mounted on the bike’s frame, where your bottle cage goes. You simply attach it to the frame using security hex bolts and you can still place your bottle cage on top of it if you like.
With its compact design, the anti-theft device only weighs 97 grams (3.4 oz). As for its size, it measures 168 mm x 36 mm x 23 mm (6.6” x 1.4” x 0.9”). It comes with a built-in 4G eSim with great coverage throughout Europe and is also compatible with 2G networks. Data subscription for the first year is free and after that, you're charged £2.99 (approximately $3.4 per month).
The Lync comes with Bluetooth auto lock, automatically arming when you’re out of Bluetooth range and it disarms when you’re back in range. There are a built-in accelerometer and six-axis gyro sensors and you get instant movement alerts via your app. Leopard Lync also boasts of triggering a loud alarm of up to 120 dB if movement near your bike continues.
As for the battery life of the device, it lasts up to four weeks on a single charge, depending on how often you use it.
Right now, the Leopard Lync 2 is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. You can get one device for £89 ($102). The estimated delivery date is December 2022.
