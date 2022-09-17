Museum-Worthy 1939 Packard Twelve Series 1707 Convertible Victoria Is Up for Grabs

This 30s-era convertible is part of Packard Twelve’s 17 series, of which only 446 were built. As such, it packs a 473.3 ci V12 engine that’s factory rated at 175 hp (177 ps), paired with a three-speed manual transmission, and is “one of just three of which are listed in the Classic Car Club of America roster,” according to the listing.
This piece of history has been places, literally. During the 70s, it spent some time in California, where it has undergone a refurbishment. Sometime after that, the car arrived in Wisconsin, where it has gone through a photoshoot for Beverly Rae Kimes’ book, The Classic Car. Later on, it was displayed at America’s Packard Museum in Dayton, Ohio. The current owner got it in 2019.
The interior is all red, with the door panels and carpets matching the red upholstery, which looks pretty close to new, but that’s because it was just redyed in June this year. The red theme continues with the car’s painted steel wheels, which are paired with wide whitewall tires. Those tires were reportedly installed on the car in 2021, and the steering wheel, shift knob, and horn button were refinished during that same year.
Featuring a black soft top with a chrome rear window, this yellow convertible houses two spare wheels kept in place by body-color hard covers on the front fenders.
Even with the paint cracks, it looks superb, but the car lacks in the functionality department. Still, given it was an actual piece of art in a museum, that’s understandable. Some of the things which do not work include the dual spotlights, the windshield wipers, the radio, the clock, and the driver’s door vent window crank, along with the fuel gauge.
Total mileage is unknown. However, the five-digit odometer currently shows 4,800 miles, with the current owner being responsible for about 800 of those.
At the time of writing, the listing has only managed to garner 6 bids, with the highest being $100,000. But, given there are more than 5 days left until the auction ends, the winning bid could easily end up a few times that amount.
