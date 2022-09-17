Museum-Worthy 1939 Packard Twelve Series 1707 Convertible Victoria Is Up for Grabs

This 30s-era convertible is part of Packard Twelve’s 17 series, of which only 446 were built. As such, it packs a 473.3 ci V12 engine that’s factory rated at 175 hp (177 ps), paired with a three-speed manual transmission, and is “one of just three of which are listed in the Classic Car Club of America roster,” according to the listing.

29 photos