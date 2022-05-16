Foldylock Forever Is Anything but Modest, Claims to Be the World's Strongest Folding Lock

Bike lock manufacturer Seatylock is not exactly modest when it comes to its products, dubbing them the world’s best, and its latest model, the FoldyLock Forever, seems to top them all, being boasted as the highest security level folding lock ever made.
You might remember Seatylock for its popular seat/bicycle lock with the same name, an interesting design that turns your saddle into a folding lock. Depending on the model you choose, the bike lock comes with a wider, more comfortable saddle, or a slimmer, more aerodynamic one.
Now the same company is back with what it claims to be the world’s strongest, toughest folding lock to date, but this time it doesn’t integrate into the seat. It looks just like your regular, folding lock, only it is built to be virtually unbreakable.
The versatile lock is designed for urban cyclists, ensuring their peace of mind whenever they have to leave their two-wheelers unattended. It works great with both regular bicycles as well as e-bikes. Foldylock Forever strikes the perfect balance between design, comfort, and security. It is rated 18/18 on Seatylock’s security scale and has a GOLD Sold Secure rating, which is the highest security level commercially available.
Using patented, extra-thick rivets that are protected against sawing and cutting attacks, and equally resilient, cut-resistant link bars, the Foldylock Forever uses a “butter smooth” cylinder mechanism, it is foldable and easy to carry. Its inner parts are protected from water, dust, and dirt.
The lock is made out of six “hardened steel links over-molded by a reinforced military grade-UV treated polymer” and has a circumference of 90 cm (35.4”). When folded, it measures only 25 cm (9.8”). It tips the scales at 3.88 lb (1.7 kg), which is not exactly feather-light, but that’s to be expected from such a solid, impenetrable lock.
After almost three years of designing, planning, developing, and testing, the Foldylock Forever is finally ready to hit the market. You can now get it on Kickstarter for a discounted price of $89, with the estimated shipping date being this July.
Now the same company is back with what it claims to be the world’s strongest, toughest folding lock to date, but this time it doesn’t integrate into the seat. It looks just like your regular, folding lock, only it is built to be virtually unbreakable.
The versatile lock is designed for urban cyclists, ensuring their peace of mind whenever they have to leave their two-wheelers unattended. It works great with both regular bicycles as well as e-bikes. Foldylock Forever strikes the perfect balance between design, comfort, and security. It is rated 18/18 on Seatylock’s security scale and has a GOLD Sold Secure rating, which is the highest security level commercially available.
Using patented, extra-thick rivets that are protected against sawing and cutting attacks, and equally resilient, cut-resistant link bars, the Foldylock Forever uses a “butter smooth” cylinder mechanism, it is foldable and easy to carry. Its inner parts are protected from water, dust, and dirt.
The lock is made out of six “hardened steel links over-molded by a reinforced military grade-UV treated polymer” and has a circumference of 90 cm (35.4”). When folded, it measures only 25 cm (9.8”). It tips the scales at 3.88 lb (1.7 kg), which is not exactly feather-light, but that’s to be expected from such a solid, impenetrable lock.
After almost three years of designing, planning, developing, and testing, the Foldylock Forever is finally ready to hit the market. You can now get it on Kickstarter for a discounted price of $89, with the estimated shipping date being this July.