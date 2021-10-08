Thor's 2022 Tranquility 4x4 Camper Van Will Have You Living Wherever You Want

LEGO Titanic Is a Build of Historic Proportions, Comes With Over 9,000 Pieces

An authentic 1:200 replica of the Titanic is now one of the longest and largest Lego models ever created. Made out of 9,090 pieces, the build features an impressive level of detail and functional parts. 6 photos



The ill-fated ship drew a lot of public attention and has since been the subject of countless artistic works as well as the foundation of the disaster cinema genre. Now,



The model is the company’s longest build ever created, measuring 4.2 ft (1.3 m). Its detailed exterior features six decks and a swimming pool. As for its interior, people can explore several rooms, including a Jacobean-style dining saloon, a smoking lounge, and a boiler room. There’s also a grand staircase that spans all of the model’s decks.



In the lower decks, you will find a replica of the state-of-the-art engine room, which is fully functional. The propellers can also be turned on, and you can watch the piston engines move inside. You can raise the anchor and adjust the tension line between masts as well.



“Designing the LEGO Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date. We know brick builders and ship enthusiasts of all ages will love building the set and displaying it in their homes,” commented Mike Psiaki, design master at LEGO.



