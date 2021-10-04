LEGO Scania Car Transporter Can Fit Two Vehicles, Has a Loading Ramp and Gullwing Doors

Supercars and hypercars are usually the ones to get all the attention from LEGO builders, so this Scania car transporter was definitely a surprise on the LEGO Ideas website. It can fit two cars and is a spot-on replica of the real truck.
LEGO models are pretty much all we’re going to see these days when it comes to Scania trucks, with the global chip crisis still causing disruptions in the market. In fact, analysts’ predictions are not optimistic at all, estimating that this semiconductor shortage might last well into 2023.
Just like many others, Scania has already been forced to pause the production of new trucks at its plants in France, Sweden, and the Netherlands, for an entire week, at the end of August. Its factories in South America have also been forced to temporarily cease operations.
Back to our miniature truck, it was built by user “Lego_garage0109” and it is an R730 transporter that can comfortably fit two 8-stud wide cars, according to its builder. In addition, Scania’s car transporter can fit two mini-figures, a bed, and a fire extinguisher.
The cab of the truck lifts to reveal the V8 engine, which in the case of the real-size vehicle is a 16.4 L engine with a power of 730hp and 3500Nm of torque.
A platform is stored in the box of the truck and it can fold down. There’s also a foldable loading ramp so you can easily load your cars. The R730 car transporter comes with two gullwing doors.
Lego_garage0109 claims its Scania car transporter would make a nice LEGO set and would be a nice change to the current LEGO lineup, as such detailed builds at this scale are a rare sight. The Scania R730 truck is uploaded on the LEGO Ideas platform and if it manages to raise 10,000 supporters within a year, it has the chance to become a commercially available set.
