Last Joyride Before Sale Turns Flipped C8 Chevy Corvette Into Possible Write-Off

Sometimes, fate has a very dark sense of humor. For example, a C8 Chevy Corvette owner recently took the cool sports car on a “last hurrah” joyride before the next-day sale. But he “gunned it” at the worst possible moment and flipped it on a field next to a sign reading “for sale!”
Can we have a word of advice for all future owners of high-performance sports cars, irrespective of their make and model? It goes like this: once you decide to sell it, treat it as if the transaction is already complete. In other words, do not go out and do something stupid.
Such as taking it for a joyride and flipping it over in a field after overestimating the car’s power as well as the driver’s skills behind the wheel. Of course, for the owner of this once-lovely C8 Chevy Corvette, it is a bit late by now. According to information provided by WITN, the North Carolina man was performing a “last hurrah” with the great mid-engine sports car on a Pitt County highway.
Unfortunately, he underestimated the biting performance capabilities of the Stingray – or overestimated one’s driving skills and ended up with the C8 flipped on the side in a field adjacent to the road. And that “for sale” sign that is easily spotted in the footage provided on social media (embedded below) is a shameful reference from Lady Fate the next-day deal probably didn’t go through.
Worse even, it seems the driver will also be charged by the police for reckless driving, and the Corvette has probably turned worthless as it might end up as a write-off. Luckily, the owner was not hurt at all, so at least we know the Chevy engineers did their safety homework well – one can even see the C8 doesn’t have the top on, so overall structural integrity is even more crucial in such cases.
