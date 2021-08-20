Dealer Offers 2022 Corvette to Customer After Technician Street Races His C8

Earlier this month, the owner of a 2021 Corvette C8 took his car to a dealer on a flatbed to fix a concerning noise in the engine compartment. He got his car back the next day, only to discover that it had been involved in a street race with a Dodge Charger and reached 148 mph on public roads. Thankfully, there was no accident, and nobody was injured.
The California resident was baffled by the audacity of the technician who was supposed to take care of his vehicle and ensure it is in proper operating condition but decided to street race it instead. The technician had to drive the vehicle to ensure that the strange noise was gone, but that does not justify his further actions. At first, the owner posted the footage from his Performance Data Recorder online to ask others what he should do about it.
The video went viral, but the owner also had the inspiration to contact the dealer. At first, he was told on the phone that the manager was not in to take his complaint, so he managed to find his e-mail address right before writing an angry review on Yelp. The owner of the dealership responded and invited the C8's owner to his office to make things right.
After offering appropriate apologies on behalf of the dealership staff, the owner was offered interior and exterior detailing worth $500. He turned down the offer and requested an extended warranty instead. The owner then went on social media to let others know about his progress in the matter.
Eventually, the dealer contacted the owner again and then offered an even better deal. According to the report on The Drive, the dealership's management decided to trade in the 2021 Corvette C8 for a brand new 2022 Corvette. The latter will come with the same options ordered for his 2021 model, and the dealer even offered an extended warranty and to pay the sales tax. That is a generous offer and should bring peace of mind for the customer, if you ask us.
The dealer also restricted the list of technicians who are allowed to take performance cars on test drives to prevent incidents like this from happening again. The owner of the 2021 Corvette C8 involved in the situation will get to keep his car until the replacement arrives, and he is happy about the arrangement.
Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol is investigating the video recorded by the vehicle's PDR, which may lead to legal repercussions for both the technician and the driver of the Dodge Charger in the video.
