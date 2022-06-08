Land Rover Defender Now at the Heart of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

A new partnership between Land Rover and World Rugby will put the new Defender at the heart of the women’s Rugby World Cup, which is set to take place later this year from October 8 through November 12 in New Zealand.
This marks the first time that Land Rover will support the women’s tournament in an official capacity, helping to further raise awareness about the sport.
The British brand has already established its commitment to a more sustainable future, and this year’s Rugby World Cup and the men’s edition in 2023 should provide them with a major marketing platform – the commitment will extend to the New Zealand tournament where a fleet of electrified Defenders will help with the logistics.
“Today is a new milestone on the Defender rugby journey, as we announce our increased support to the whole of the sport. We have long committed to the game’s grassroots, helping introduce thousands of boys and girls around the world to rugby,” said LR head of global brand and partnerships, Laura Wood.
“Now it’s time for Defender to deepen that commitment by helping women’s rugby get the recognition it deserves. We are excited to fully integrate the New Defender – which combines adventurous spirit and capability with innovation and sustainability – into our Rugby World Cup partnerships, starting this year,” she concluded.
Furthermore, no fewer than 52 youth mascots will be selected as so-called “Defenders of Tomorrow”, with children from across New Zealand as well as other countries getting the chance to showcase their passion and dedication for changing the world.
“We are delighted to announce our partnership with the New Defender for Rugby World Cup 2021 [to be played in 2022]. Forging meaningful partnerships that are purpose-driven is extremely important to us and we are particularly excited that the Defenders of Tomorrow mascot program will engage and inspire our future rugby generation to act and deliver impact on and off the pitch,” said Sally Horrox, director of Women’s Rugby.
