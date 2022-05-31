2023 Land Rover Defender 130 Revealed With Eight Seats, No V8 Engine Option

Featuring the very same wheelbase as the Defender 110, the Defender 130 is rocking a larger overhang out back. This apparently small change translates to 340 millimeters of additional overall length, eight seats, and a luggage capacity of 389 liters (13.73 cubic feet) behind the rear seats.
Alternatively offered with five seats, the Defender 130 stretches 5,358 millimeters (210.9 inches) fore to aft. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 3,022 millimeters (118.9 inches), but as opposed to the Defender 110, this fellow isn’t available with V8 muscle. In the United States, the 296-horsepower P300 hybridized sixer is joined by the 395-horsepower P400.
Land Rover’s European customers are presented with the D250 straight-six turbo diesel as the base powerplant as well, followed by D300. The final engine options come in the guise of the aforementioned P300 and P400 gasoline mild hybrids. The torquiest gasoline option is rated at 550 Nm (405 pound-feet) of torque, while the D300 cranks out 650 Nm (479 pound-feet).
All four are connected to the best automatic transmission in the biz, the 8HP introduced way back in 2008 with the F01-generation BMW 7 Series. We’re hoping that Land Rover will debut a V8 in the not-so-distant future, and chances are that Land Rover will ditch the Jaguar-developed supercharged V8 it currently uses for BMW’s N63 twin-turbo V8 engine.
“The new Defender 130 brings a new dimension of capability to our most durable and rugged family of vehicles,” said Nick Collins, executive director of Vehicle Programmes at Land Rover. “Its spacious interior welcomes and transports up to eight people in supreme comfort, enabling unparalleled sophisticated adventuring opportunities for families, with unique design signatures to create a distinct new Defender experience.”
Last, but certainly not least, $68,000 is the starting price of the Defender 130 in the United States. The UK gets it from £73,895 at the very least. Aussie customers will have to pony up 124,150 kangaroo bucks for it.
