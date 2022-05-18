New Land Rover Defender 130 Ready to Take You and Seven of Your Close Ones on an Adventure

Land Rover first talked about the new Defender 130 back in 2019. It was supposed to happen by now, yet the pandemic put a pin in its launch. But fret not, because the XL-sized 4x4 is coming, and it is due at the end of the month, when they will also open the order books for it.
Set to premiere on May 31, 2022, the Land Rover Defender 130 will join the existing 90, 110, and Hard Top versions, becoming the fourth body style of the new generation. It will be the biggest one that money can buy, with reports hinting that it will actually dwarf the 110 by around 13.5 inches (343 mm) from bumper to bumper, and the 90 by 30.5 in (775 mm).
You don’t have to be a connoisseur to tell that it has much more space between the axles, a normal approach in order to free up more interior room for the three rows of seats. The British automaker says that it will have a 2+3+3 seating configuration, as well as “the latest digital technologies, and advanced integrated chassis technologies” that the Defender is known for. Expect a very decent trunk capacity too, and the same gizmos found on the rest of the range.
In all likelihood, the Defender 130 will launch with the entire engine lineup of the smaller Defenders, including the V8. Certain scooped prototypes had all the traits of the V8 models, including the quad tailpipes, and will likely be sprinkled by the electronic active rear differential, stiff suspension setup, and the Dynamic mode selectable from the Terrain Response.
Power-wise, interested parties will be looking at 518 hp (525 ps / 386 kW) and 461 lb-ft (625 Nm) of torque, channeled to the four-wheel drive system via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration might take around 5.5 seconds, considering that the Defender V8 110 can do it in 5.2 seconds.
