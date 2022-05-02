2023 Land Rover Defender 110 Gets Anniversary Edition, It Does Not Come Cheap

Land Rover has announced it will offer a 30th-anniversary special edition of the Defender, which will be available in North America. Just 500 units will be offered, though, which means that they might sell like ice cream on a hot day.
The idea behind the Defender 30th Anniversary Edition is to pay tribute to its predecessors from three decades ago, the 1993 Defender 110 First Edition. At the time, that model was the first Defender to be offered in North America, which is why this special edition celebrates 30 years and not a day more.
Only certain Land Rover dealers will have these models on their list, and each 2023 Land Rover Defender 30th Anniversary Edition will have an MSRP of $75,000. Mind you, the above value excludes retailer fees, license, title, tax, delivery, and destination, which must be due at signing.
Furthermore, the value mentioned above does not include any optional equipment, which comes at an additional price. So yes, take the $75,000 value as a beginning point.
If you are interested in off-roading, you will be happy to learn that this special edition model comes with an Expedition Roof Rack, front and rear mudflaps with a classic design, and rubber mats on the interior, fixed side steps, a deployable ladder, wheel arch extensions, and more.
The Solihull brand has not forgotten about modern elements, so this vehicle has the Tow Pack, the Cold Climate Pack, the Black Exterior Pack, and the Off-Road Pack. Yes, the latter exists in the Defender range, and it does not come standard.
This special edition model also includes Premium LED headlights, air suspension, front fog lamps, and the Land Rover Activity Key. The latter allows its bearer to keep the vehicle's keys dry while you go out and have a nice day at the beach, or something like that. Once you are dry and back inside the vehicle, you get to enjoy the three-zone climate control with an air quality sensor and cabin air ionization function.
Land Rover developed the 30th Anniversary Edition on the base of the 2023 Defender 110 P 300 S model, which has been painted Fuji White for the occasion. The off-road-focused look is enhanced by the 18-inch Gloss White Steel Wheels. Each example will get a Heritage Inspired exterior badge on its tailgate.
The changes do not stop here, as the special edition model comes with Ebony grained leather seat facings. It does look a bit like a 90s off-roader, doesn't it? Well, it still comes with all the modern bells and whistles, so it might make two groups of people happy, if only they could afford it.
