Land Rover Gained a Civilized Appearance in the '80s, But Didn't Take Its Boots Off

Along with introducing the new generation, which bore the name Land Rover 90 and 110, the carmaker entered into a new era. The customers asked for a rugged, leisure vehicle, and this kind of buyers cared more about comfort and less about the price.
Moreover, after the oil crisis at the beginning of the '80s, fuel efficiency began to be more significant. So, apart from the gasoline engine, Land Rover introduced a naturally-aspirated diesel one, which proved to be better at consumption. But at 68 hp, they were not really exciting.
That decade, the carmaker introduced a series of upgrades for the 90, carried over from Range Rover. In 1986, it brought to the table the 2.5-liter turbodiesel, which provided 84.5 hp (85 PS). It was an important step forward, but in those times, these engines were new and not very reliable, and prone to critical components failures.
Moreover, Toyota charged ahead with better powerplants and excellent reliability. That's why those were the years when people started to say that "If you want to meet new worlds, take a Land Cruiser, but if you want to meet new people, get a Land Rover."
Apart from these models, Land Rover tried its luck with utility vehicles and produced the 130, which offered a 127" (3,23 m) wheelbase. In 1989, it even tried the LCV market with a 4x4 COE version named Llama. It was a failure, and the company canceled the project.
In 1989, Land Rover launched the first generation of the Discovery. In doing so, it learned a name could be better than a number, and so the Defender nameplate was born to become a common moniker for all the Series and the 90/110 models.
Another significant improvement of that time was the revised 2.5-liter turbodiesel engine, which gained direct fuel injection. Suddenly, it became the most sought-after powerplant in the carmaker's lineup. It offered similar performances to the 3.9-liter eight-mill unit, but better fuel efficiency. Its only flaw was that it didn't sport an automatic transmission, which was available only for the V8 powerplant.
By now, aluminum was already in high demand on the market, and its price had increased. But Land Rover didn't even consider changing the body panels with mundane steel, and they were right.
These panels were the only parts of the vehicle that didn't rust. The chassis, on the other hand, had serious problems with that. Also, another problem was with the axles, which couldn't withstand bigger wheels, or they would break shafts or differentials.
As the market rules and regulations changed, the Defender couldn't fit in in terms of safety or emissions. So, after more than two-million vehicles made, Land Rover axed it. Its stablemates, on the other hand, moved on with new generations.
Land Rover Defender built on the original concept, with a ladder-chassis underneath and a cramped, boxy bodywork on top, left the assembly line. It was the end of an era, and it would take Land Rover another six years to re-launch the nameplate - as a car that has more in common with the Discovery than with the rugged 4x4 that crossed the world from Africa to Antarctica.
Yet, it is the original, boxy version that gained the world's respect and reached the status of an automotive icon, sitting, in some ways, right next to the Beetle, the Mustang, and the Porsche 911. And that's why we honored it here, in our Land Rover Month coverage.
