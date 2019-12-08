autoevolution

Lancia Delta Integrale, Integrale Evoluzione Bumpers Now Available Through Mopar

8 Dec 2019
No fewer than 44,296 examples of the Integrale were produced, and Lancia dominated the World Rally Championship with the all-wheel-driven hatchback back in the day. As it happens, the Integrale won the manufacturers’ championship six times on the trot between 1987 and the 1992 season.
With 10 titles in total as opposed to Citroen’s eight and Peugeot’s five, Lancia still is the most successful automaker in the World Rally Championship. Given that only the Ypsilon is available today only in Italy, there’s no denying that Fiat Chrysler has managed Lancia badly in the past couple of decades.

Nevertheless, the legacy of the brand and of the Integrale soldier on. Better still, the Delta in Integrale flavor doesn’t even cost that much on the used car market. The problem with the Italian hatchback, however, is servicing.

Lancia has stopped making replacement parts for the rally-bred model a long time ago, but at long last, Mopar has picked up the slack with a selection of heritage parts. Available to purchase through FCA retailers and on the Mopar e-store, these parts stay true of the originals from the 1980s and 1990s.

The front and rear bumpers, for example, were developed using “four pieces of original equipment that were found abandoned at the San Benigno plant.” Made from a polymer thermoplastic, the bumpers cost £1,170 and £1,035, respectively, in the United Kingdom. They’re delivered in Lancia Classiche packaging, and both are street legal and resistant to heat, moisture, and cracking.

Integrale and Integrale Evoluzione models feature different polymer thermoplastic for their bumpers, and Mopar knows it all too well. For this reason, the Integrale uses POCAN S1506 while the Integrale Evoluzione levels up to Xenoy CL101. The latter has excellent solvent resistance according to Mopar.

Last time we’ve talked about Lancia on autoevolution, Groupe PSA head honcho Carlos Tavares confirmed that the merger with FCA won’t spell the end for Lancia. It’s not known if the Delta, Integrale, and Integrale Evoluzione will ever come back, but nevertheless, don’t forget that where there’s a will there’s a way as well.
