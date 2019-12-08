Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche

Lancia Delta Integrale, Integrale Evoluzione Bumpers Now Available Through Mopar

No fewer than 44,296 examples of the Integrale were produced, and Lancia dominated the World Rally Championship with the all-wheel-driven hatchback back in the day. As it happens, the Integrale won the manufacturers’ championship six times on the trot between 1987 and the 1992 season. 20 photos



Nevertheless, the legacy of the brand and of the Integrale soldier on. Better still, the Delta in Integrale flavor doesn’t even cost that much on the used car market. The problem with the Italian hatchback, however, is servicing.



Lancia has stopped making replacement parts for the rally-bred model a long time ago, but at long last, Mopar has picked up the slack with a selection of heritage parts. Available to purchase through FCA retailers and on the Mopar e-store, these parts stay true of the originals from the 1980s and 1990s.



The front and rear bumpers, for example, were developed using “four pieces of original equipment that were found abandoned at the San Benigno plant.” Made from a polymer thermoplastic, the bumpers cost £1,170 and £1,035, respectively, in the United Kingdom. They’re delivered in Lancia Classiche packaging, and both are street legal and resistant to heat, moisture, and cracking.



