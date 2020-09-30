Lamborghini Urus Drag Races Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Destruction Follows

This 1992 Honda CB750 Incorporates an Abundance of Italian Custom Glory

SUV drag races are some of the most popular forms of YouTuber motorsport this year. However, it's pretty rare to see a Rolls-Royce Cullinan lined up against the Lamborghini Urus. 3 photos



We all know what will happen in this showdown, which doesn't mean we won't be entertained when the gas pedals are pressed and these SUVs shoot towards the horizon. It's funny how SUV due to customer demand, and all people want to do is test it on a race track.



The British ultra-luxury brand really doesn't like its customers



It's not slow by any means. The 6,749cc (6.7-liter) V12 engine makes 563 horsepower of power reserves. However, this particular model is the rare Cullinan Black Badge, rated at 590 horsepower, good for a 0 to 62 mph time of 5.1 seconds and a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).



The Lamborghini Urus specs are unchanged. Still motivated by the 4.0-liter twin-turbo, this supercar of SUVs will hit 62 in 3.6 seconds thanks to its 641 horsepower output. The weight depends largely on the features which have been installed, and ArabGT's numbers suggest a gap of 1,153 lbs (523 kg) exists between the pair.



In the race itself, it seems like they're not using launch control in the Lamborghini or even building boost. This allows the higher torque of the V12 to pull the Rolls ahead at first, but it quickly gets annihilated.



