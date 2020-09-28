BMW M8 Competition Takes on Litchfield GT-R in Brutal Drag Race

Street racers know that no matter how much money you spent on your brand new supercar, there are a few things you shouldn't line up against. One of them is the Nissan GT-R, and today, the driver of a BMW M8 is going to learn why.
The Nissan GT-R is about as old as the modern internet. Children born when this came out may get their licenses soon. We're only kidding around to get Nissan back to work on the R36 project. Otherwise, Godzilla is still a demon to be feared with a god set of mods.
Some company called Litchfield played with the engine on this one. Maybe you've heard of them before. They're almost a household name in the UK racing scene, doing professional mods for the track. These are proven to massively increase performance, not just a bunch of numbers on paper.
YouTuber Archie Hamilton Racing only tells us that the GT-R is making "over 700 horsepower," so we had to do a bit of digging to find it actually delivers 750 hp. Its torque is honestly so high that there's no point in mentioning it.
The M8 is built around the reputation of a supercar beater. It took down the Lamborghini Urus in a previous race, and that's the fastest SUV in the world. However, the GT-R is the original supercar killer, plus it weighs significantly less than the M8.
Even after the M8 driver cheats the launch a little bit, the car still loses. And in the rolling race, it quickly becomes just a spec in the mirror. Obviously, comparing a modified car against a stock one isn't fair. But this is a lesson about there always being a bigger fish out there.
Litchfield advertises its modified version as "00-60mph in 2.8 seconds, 0-100 mph in 6.4 seconds and a 200 mph+ top speed is hypercar territory." Now that's teaching an old dog new tricks!
Some company called Litchfield played with the engine on this one. Maybe you've heard of them before. They're almost a household name in the UK racing scene, doing professional mods for the track. These are proven to massively increase performance, not just a bunch of numbers on paper.
YouTuber Archie Hamilton Racing only tells us that the GT-R is making "over 700 horsepower," so we had to do a bit of digging to find it actually delivers 750 hp. Its torque is honestly so high that there's no point in mentioning it.
The M8 is built around the reputation of a supercar beater. It took down the Lamborghini Urus in a previous race, and that's the fastest SUV in the world. However, the GT-R is the original supercar killer, plus it weighs significantly less than the M8.
Even after the M8 driver cheats the launch a little bit, the car still loses. And in the rolling race, it quickly becomes just a spec in the mirror. Obviously, comparing a modified car against a stock one isn't fair. But this is a lesson about there always being a bigger fish out there.
Litchfield advertises its modified version as "00-60mph in 2.8 seconds, 0-100 mph in 6.4 seconds and a 200 mph+ top speed is hypercar territory." Now that's teaching an old dog new tricks!