Lamborghini's New Huracan GT2 Racecar Shows Countach-Like Design in Flash Teaser

How are you with counting Lamborghini Huracans? Introduced back in 2014, the Italian exotic has received a plethora of road versions, with the 2019 Evo mid-cycle revamp marking a turning point. Heck, even the motorsport side of the range is comprehensive, and it is about to become even richer via the introduction of the machine showcased in this official teaser, which we expect to be the Huracan GT2 racer.
The Sant'Agata Bolognese carmaker took to social media to deliver a brief clip of the track tool. And while the company doesn't specifically mention the badge mentioned in the intro, there are plenty of clues towards this.
For starters, many aero bits fitted to the Squadra Corse development (the name of Lamborghini's racing arm) resemble those seen on the Super Trofeo Evo. We're referring to the one-make series race car participating in both North American and European championships, which bring together professional, amateur, and mixed-driver teams.
And we'll remind you that last year, Lamborghini confirmed the Super Trofeo Evo would receive a GT2 version for 2021 while talking to multiple media outlets, thus offering new possibilities for the many drivers who were already fielding the machine outside the said series.
Judging by the few styling cues we can enjoy in the teaser video, which you'll find below, it looks like the Raging Bull is using the opportunity to redefine the look of the mid-engined creation. As such, the area around the rear light clusters reminds us of the Countach; designed by Marcello Gandini, the iconic supercar celebrates its 50th birthday this year, so the resemblance shouldn't come as a surprise.
Then there's the front end, which seems to pack completely new headlights—are the three LED bars on the interior of the cluster a nod to the said legendary model's front end air intakes?
Well, the brief description accompanying the official video states that we'll get our answers soon. "Shedding light on the newest motorsport car. Without a shadow of doubt, it’s going to be an unprecedented experience. Racing your way soon."
The new Lamborghini Huracan GT2 race car will join a battle that includes other VW Group affairs such as the Audi R8 LMS GT2 and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport and, as of this year, the KTM X-Bow GT2.
It's worth noting that the upcoming Lambo could also be a one-off track car like the Aventador SVJ-based SC18, which Squadra Corse introduced back in 2018. However, the presence of "pro" features such as the sliding side windows and the communication antennas on the roof point towards the arrival of the said GT2.
Regardless, the influence of the just-around-the-corner Lamborghini Huracan race car should spread outside the confinements of the track. You see, the Huracan has become one of the most popular platforms for extreme street car-based builds. And we expect the arrival of the styling cues mentioned above to set new design standards while potentially serving as inspiration for future aftermarket projects of the sort.
Speaking of road cars, we've brought along a second piece of footage to keep you entertained until the full details of the teased circuit car arrive. The brief clip delivers an aural sample of the most eccentric street-legal Huracan to date, namely the racing-inspired STO (Super Trofeo Omologata).
