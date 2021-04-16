Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Finally Treats Himself to a Lamborghini Urus

Tony Iommi, one of the greatest guitarists of ALL TIME (in ALL-CAPS, as Kanye West would say) as well as composer, co-founder and leader of Black Sabbath, is now the proud owner of a Lamborghini Urus.
The SUV is a frequent addition to most celebrity garages, but it’s not every day that you get to say, as a carmaker, that a true rock icon has become part of the family. So Lamborghini duly celebrates the occasion by putting out a lengthy release about the link between Iommi and itself.
Iommi is not a Lamborghini brand ambassador, but he did speak with the carmaker on this occasion, sharing the fact that his love for the brand goes all the way back to the ‘70s. When the Urus came out, he “fell in love” with it and, upon driving it at a test track, he understood he must have it. When you know, you know.
“I started off with two Espadas in the ‘70s, one after the other, then I bought a Miura SV,” Iommi says. “[The Urus] drives well and it’s comfortable, I was impressed with the first time I tried it during a track day. It was great and very responsive! When I put my foot down I couldn’t believe it: it didn’t seem right, with a car of that size going that fast. I had to own it. And I’ve gone mad on blue all of a sudden, so it had to be blue.”
Posing with his electric blue Urus and his favorite guitar, Iommi says he has to wait some more before getting to enjoy driving it properly because of still standing restrictions in the UK, where he lives. Nonetheless, the thought of owning it is enough, especially after what must have felt like a terribly long wait.
As for the aforementioned link between the rocker and the storied carmaker, that would be the focus on performance and the desire to remain authentic even when it means going against trends. Iommi and Black Sabbath have influenced generations of rockers through their music, never giving in to pressure to change to be more popular.
“Equally, Lamborghini has always looked for innovation while always retaining that unmatched power and unmistakable sound,” the rocker says.
