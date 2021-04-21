4 Tuned 481-WHP Camaro SS Does the Unthinkable and Beats a C7 Corvette Z06

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Races Lamborghini for Glory, Drops a Surprise

In our desire to see how Chevrolet mixes the C8 Corvette's midship architecture with the Z06 badge (the newcomer is expected to arrive later this year ), we mustn't allow ourselves to forget how impressive the now-retired C7 Corvette Z06 is. So, how about a race between the Golden Bowtie model and a Lamborghini Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder to keep things fresh? 6 photos



As mentioned by Auto Glory, the YouTube label that brought this adventure to us, both two-seaters came to the party in factory trim. Thus, we can talk about the supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 sitting north of the firewall delivering 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, sent to the rear wheels using an eight-speed automatic.



The Sant'Agata Bolognese machine's middle section accommodates a member of the endangered naturally aspirated species, with the V10 churning out 602 hp (610 PS) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) in this application while working with a seven-speed dual-clutch tranny—that's right, this is a detuned version of the engine.



And while the open-top nature of the Lambo slightly reduces the scale footprint gap between the velocity toys, the



Now, the two engaged in a pair of rolling start races, with the first kicking off at 60 mph (96kph) and the second starting at 50 mph (80 kph). Now is a good time to remind you not to use such shenanigans as an example and head over to the track when you feel like doing battle, so you can stay on the safe side.



If the



As for the action in the video below, we have to point out that the Lamborghini driver doesn't use the machine's full potential, at least not during the first run, when he appears to shift early. So, what does this mean for the Z06? Guess there's only one way to find out.



