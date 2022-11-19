Lamborghini Recalls New Countach Over Detaching Rear Glass Panels

A tribute to the wedge-shaped icon that Lamborghini produced between 1974 and 1990, the Countach LPI 800-4 has been recalled over a supplier’s error. The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese received a field report from Qatar in October 2022, alleging an issue with one of the four glass panels on the rear engine lid of the Aventador-based supercar.
The Volkswagen Group-owned automaker investigated the issue with the supplier, Modena-based C.P.C. Group. Two weeks later, after thorough internal analysis and testing, Lamborghini discovered that the root cause is “an error in the supplier’s assembly phase concerning the bonding of the glass panel.” The Italian automaker determined that any other of the remaining glass panels could fully detach from the lid, thereby creating a road hazard for other participants (think vehicles and pedestrians alike).
The Product Safety Committee was presented with the outcome of the investigation on November 10th, and every single member of the said committee decided to launch a recall. Over in the United States of America, nine units are called back. Owners will be notified by registered mail and smartphone app in the first instance, whereas federally-mandated notifications will be mailed on January 13th at the latest. Dealerships, on the other hand, will be informed through the dealer portal on January 9th.
The U.S. vehicles included in this recall were manufactured at Sant’Agata Bolognese in the period between June 30th and July 28th, as per the document attached below. The glass panel at the center of this callback bears part number 47F845155. Vehicles produced from mid-October 2022 are said to have been inspected for proper bonding before delivery. Last but certainly not least, the supplier’s assembly process “was assessed and revised in order to prevent unknown variables,” according to Lamborghini.
Limited to 112 units, which is a reference to the internal designation of the Marcello Gandini-designed original, the Countach LPI 800-4 is closely related to the Sian FKP 37 due to its mild-hybrid powertrain. It’s not as powerful as the Sian, though, belting out 803 instead of 808 horsepower.
