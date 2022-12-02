Lamborghini Partners With Rhude So Huracan Sterrato Owners Can Look as Good as Their Car

In honor of the recent North American Huracan Sterrato debut in Miami, Florida, Automobili Lamborghini announced a partnership with Rhude. Together, they plan to release a capsule collection boasting Rhude's notorious premium fashion products intertwined with the Italian car manufacturer's signature brand.
First and foremost, a capsule collection is comprised of an assortment of clothing items that go together no matter which ones you combine. This interchangeable ensemble was designed to reflect the "cutting-edge style" synonymous with both brands. In the past, Rhude has collaborated with other companies like McLaren, but also with extremely popular celebrities like DJ Khaled and Jay-Z.
Rhuigi Villasenor, Rhude's Founder and Creative Director is no stranger to Lamborghini as a brand, owning an Urus super SUV himself. Not only that, but he lives in Italy as well. “Cars and Fashion are two of my favorite life joys, being able to marry these fields in a modern and intriguing approach excited me," he said about their collaboration.
Now circling back to the capsule collection, it's composed of jackets, cargo pants, polo shirts, tees, flat-brim hats, “soft toolbox” duffels, and other relevant articles that bear the Rhude and Lamborghini signature logos. The overall design choices stem from combining a military surplus look with some of the car's aesthetic elements, like vents.
For example, the vent-mimicking details on the back of a half-zip anorak were inspired by the original Lamborghini Countach, but also by the latest and greatest all-terrain super sports car, the Huracan Sterrato. Furthermore, there is even an aviator jacket that has premium patches from both brands. Another clothing item would be a varsity-style jacket that simply "yells" out “Automobili Lamborghini” across the shoulders.
This collection will start rolling out in mid-December of this year, and will even continue with an Autumn-Winter 2023 collection. Prices for the capsule items start from $295 and go all the way up to $2,995.
Rhuigi Villasenor, Rhude's Founder and Creative Director is no stranger to Lamborghini as a brand, owning an Urus super SUV himself. Not only that, but he lives in Italy as well. “Cars and Fashion are two of my favorite life joys, being able to marry these fields in a modern and intriguing approach excited me," he said about their collaboration.
Now circling back to the capsule collection, it's composed of jackets, cargo pants, polo shirts, tees, flat-brim hats, “soft toolbox” duffels, and other relevant articles that bear the Rhude and Lamborghini signature logos. The overall design choices stem from combining a military surplus look with some of the car's aesthetic elements, like vents.
For example, the vent-mimicking details on the back of a half-zip anorak were inspired by the original Lamborghini Countach, but also by the latest and greatest all-terrain super sports car, the Huracan Sterrato. Furthermore, there is even an aviator jacket that has premium patches from both brands. Another clothing item would be a varsity-style jacket that simply "yells" out “Automobili Lamborghini” across the shoulders.
This collection will start rolling out in mid-December of this year, and will even continue with an Autumn-Winter 2023 collection. Prices for the capsule items start from $295 and go all the way up to $2,995.