Lamborghini Murcielago, Nissan GT-R and Jeep Race Truck Fight in BattleDrift #2

Does anybody need an excuse for a good drifting episode? Well, as long as the dance doesn't take place on public roads, the answer is a big, fat "no". Nevertheless, we take great pleasure in bringing you sliding episodes that seem to have been put together for a higher purpose.

13 photos



Those of you who are into motorsport will easily recognize the three steering wheel wielders taking part in the stunt - we're talking about Daigo Saito, Steve Biagiono and Casey Currie.



We won't throw too many spoilers at you, as we don't want to ruin the fun of the video. Even so, it's hard to get over the idea that the



You know, the fight that saw Daigo Saito duking it out with Vaughnm Gittin Jr. in the woods. Then again, that conclusion could come from the fact that the first episode benefited from the novelty factor of the Japanese pro drifter's Lamborghini Murcielago.



Sure, the V12 animal features plenty of drift realm-specific mods, but who chooses such a heavy-feeling car (at least when compared to other supercars) as the base for a sliding machine?



Even with all the custom goodies fitted to this Sant'Agata Bolognese monster, which go well beyond the now-usual hydraulic handbrake and the extreme angle steering setup, this



And yet Daigo Saito acts as if he was playing with a toy car, as you'll be able to notice in the clip below.



