Lamborghini Huracan Races Tuned E90 BMW 3 Series on the Street, Hilarity Ensues

One of the aspects that make the otherwise dangerous street racing captivating is the sheer randomness of the brawls this form of sprinting involves. And a recent example of this involves a Lamborghini Huracan and a (ready for it?) tuned BMW 3 Series from about a decade ago.

4 photos



Given the monstrous all-paw takeoff of the Lambo, the two engaged in rolling start races, with the hostilities kicking off at 40 and at 60 mph.



The Huracan we have here, a machine dressed in



As for the senior 3er, you should keep in mind this isn't an M3. Instead of the latter atmospheric V8, the sedan is fitted with a turbocharged straight-six. We're talking about the N45 motor, which, in factory form delivers between 306 and 340 hp, depending on the model it is fitted to.



Well, since this is a modded machine, we're expecting the output of the thing to sit considerably higher. So the fights we mentioned above weren't in vain, but we won't go deeper into the details, as we don't want to ruin the surprise (you'll find the battle at the 5:54 point of the video below)



Of course, this Lamborghini Huracan drag racing talk might make you wonder what would happen if the Raging Bull met a closer rival.



Well, the Rosso Corsa LP610-4 machine we have here recently delivered a delicious answer to this question, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine



Since the Fezza came in factory stock form, its superior power-to-weight ratio meant its owner was confident, especially when it came to the rolling races, but things weren't that easy.



