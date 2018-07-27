Lamborghini Aventador SVJ vs. Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nurburgring Comparison is Scary

There are plenty of teasers out there that can have the opposite effect on the audience and the various clips previewing the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ were no expectations, with these telling us nothing, while showing the same camouflaged cars we had seen in the spyshots. Nevertheelss, Sant'Agata Bolognese's latest Superveloce Jota teaser was like few others in the world, revealing the fact that the V12 beast set a new Nurburgring production car lap record.

4 photos



Meanwhile, the Raging Bull has released a YouTube video showcasing the special blitzing the Green Hell in 6:44.9. Nevertheless, we were a bit surprised to see how much the Lamborghini seems to dance under braking.



Of course, the said lap time makes the Italian exotic 2.3 seconds quicker than the previous holder of the record, namely the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. And given the fact that the 700 hp Neunelfer grabbed the record from the 6:52



Then again, Porschephiles don't have all that many reasons to fret. After all, Zuffenhausen still holds the absolute Nordschleife record, thanks to the 919 Evo unleashed racecar having lapped the circuit in



Returning to the battle between the Aventador SVJ and the 911 GT2 RS, we've brought along a video that compares their laps.



And if you sit down and do the math, you might be more than a bit intrigued. That's because most of us would imagine that the Porsche can beat the Lambo through the twisties, while the straight see the tables turning.



Well, as it turns out, it seems that thing are the other way around. For instance, the rear-engined machine initially takes the lead, but once the track gets twistier, it's the V12 machine that grabs first place.



And while the gap between the two sits at well over 3 seconds at the Small Carousel, the final section of the track, which is a generous straight, allows the German to cut that to the said 2.3 seconds.



Keep in mind that we still don't know too many thins about the successor of the Aventador SV - will its naturally aspirated V12 delivers 800 hp and does it pack active aerodynamics like the Huracan Performante? The answer is probably a double "yes", but we'll have to wait for the car's debut at the Monterey Car Week next month to be certain.Meanwhile, the Raging Bull has released a YouTube video showcasing the special blitzing the Green Hell in 6:44.9. Nevertheless, we were a bit surprised to see how much the Lamborghini seems to dance under braking.Of course, the said lap time makes the Italian exotic 2.3 seconds quicker than the previous holder of the record, namely the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. And given the fact that the 700 hp Neunelfer grabbed the record from the 6:52 Huracan Performante , the Ring rivalry between the two Volkswagen Group brands is now obvious.Then again, Porschephiles don't have all that many reasons to fret. After all, Zuffenhausen still holds the absolute Nordschleife record, thanks to the 919 Evo unleashed racecar having lapped the circuit in 5:19 earlier this season.Returning to the battle between the Aventador SVJ and the 911 GT2 RS, we've brought along a video that compares their laps.And if you sit down and do the math, you might be more than a bit intrigued. That's because most of us would imagine that the Porsche can beat the Lambo through the twisties, while the straight see the tables turning.Well, as it turns out, it seems that thing are the other way around. For instance, the rear-engined machine initially takes the lead, but once the track gets twistier, it's the V12 machine that grabs first place.And while the gap between the two sits at well over 3 seconds at the Small Carousel, the final section of the track, which is a generous straight, allows the German to cut that to the said 2.3 seconds.