Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster Blasts Down the Autobahn at 190+ Mph

On the second day of Christmas, Novitec gave us an exciting video that shows a Lamborghini Aventador SV (SuperVeloce) Roadster going almost flat-out on a no-speed-limit section of the German Autobahn.
Well, it wasn’t uploaded today, but last week, and if you feel like you’ve seen it before, then you should trust your memory, as the famous tuner put the spotlight on it again after YouTube allegedly pulled it down, when it had around 2.2 million views.
At almost 8 minutes long, the footage revolves around the Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster. The supercar came out more than six years ago, at the 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and production was capped at 500 units. It followed in the footsteps of its fixed-roof sibling, which was limited to 600 copies, and each one used to cost around half a million euros (~$560,000) back then.
Like all Aventadors, the SV Roadster uses a sonorous naturally aspirated V12. The 6.5-liter engine was capable of pumping out 739 hp (750 ps / 552 kW) at 8,400 rpm and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque at 5,500 rpm. Thanks to the power-to-weight ratio of 2.1 kg/ps (4.63 lb/ps), the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is dealt with in 2.9 seconds. It can hit the 124 mph (200 kph) mark in 8.8 seconds after setting off, and flat out, it will do more than 217 mph (350 kph).
Now, as the clip was signed by Novitec, you’d expect to find at least one of their upgrades on the said supercar, right? Of course, and in this instance, it is an aftermarket exhaust system that further improves the V12’s tone, making the Aventador SV Roadster sound like an F1 racer when driven hard. Thus, we’d recommend turning the volume down before clicking the play button, especially if you’re a headphone user.
