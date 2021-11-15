Novitec Plays Spot the Changes With the Ferrari Roma, and There Are a Lot of Them

Unlike certain tuners that tend to go OTT with fat body kits, Novitec keeps things simple, and their latest project, the Ferrari Roma, has become even more head-turning without tapping into its brash side.
Unless you’re a big fan of the Maranello company, you probably cannot tell what’s new on the outside, save for the wheels, of course, which we will get to in a few moments. Nonetheless, that makes it a great build in our book, and the add-ons aren’t there for show-and-tell purposes, as they were actually designed in the wind tunnel.
Thus, besides slightly enhancing the appeal of the Italian coupe, they also improve the aerodynamics. The novelties comprise the chin spoiler attached to the OEM bumper, trim elements under the headlamps, carbon fiber grille, rocker panels, carbon fiber side mirror caps, trunk lid spoiler, diffuser insert, cover for the retractable rear wing, and taillight surrounds.
Boasting a center-locking system, the wheels were signed by Vossen and can be ordered in three different designs and one of the 72 shades available. With a five double-spoke pattern, they measure 9x21 inches at the front and 12x22 inches at the rear. Sticky tires are on stage too, 255/30 front and 315/25 rear, together with the sport springs made by Novitec that lower the ride height by around 35 mm (1.4 in).
navigate past speed bumps or garage ramps and makes sure that the pretty face of the car remains intact. Bringing it back down again can be done by pushing the same button, or automatically after hitting speeds in excess of 80 kph (50 mph).
Novitec is famous for squeezing more power out of the engine, and the tuned Ferrari Roma is no exception. The modified controls for the electronic engine management system, N-Tronic control module, and a few other special touches have unleashed 704 ps (694 hp / 518 kW) at 7,400 rpm and 882 Nm (651 lb-ft) of torque at 3,750 rpm. The zero to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration is dealt with in 3.2 seconds, the tuner claims, and it can hit 200 kph (124 mph) in 8.9 seconds. Top speed is rated at over 325 kph (202 mph).
The twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 produces 620 ps (611 hp / 456 kW) at 5,750 and 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) between 3,000 and 5,750 rpm in the stock Roma. With the redline at 7,500 rpm, it rockets the model to 100 and 200 kph (62-124 mph) in 3.4 and 9.3 seconds respectively from a standstill, and up to a maximum speed that exceeds 320 kph (199 mph).
Thus, besides slightly enhancing the appeal of the Italian coupe, they also improve the aerodynamics. The novelties comprise the chin spoiler attached to the OEM bumper, trim elements under the headlamps, carbon fiber grille, rocker panels, carbon fiber side mirror caps, trunk lid spoiler, diffuser insert, cover for the retractable rear wing, and taillight surrounds.
Boasting a center-locking system, the wheels were signed by Vossen and can be ordered in three different designs and one of the 72 shades available. With a five double-spoke pattern, they measure 9x21 inches at the front and 12x22 inches at the rear. Sticky tires are on stage too, 255/30 front and 315/25 rear, together with the sport springs made by Novitec that lower the ride height by around 35 mm (1.4 in).
navigate past speed bumps or garage ramps and makes sure that the pretty face of the car remains intact. Bringing it back down again can be done by pushing the same button, or automatically after hitting speeds in excess of 80 kph (50 mph).
Novitec is famous for squeezing more power out of the engine, and the tuned Ferrari Roma is no exception. The modified controls for the electronic engine management system, N-Tronic control module, and a few other special touches have unleashed 704 ps (694 hp / 518 kW) at 7,400 rpm and 882 Nm (651 lb-ft) of torque at 3,750 rpm. The zero to 100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration is dealt with in 3.2 seconds, the tuner claims, and it can hit 200 kph (124 mph) in 8.9 seconds. Top speed is rated at over 325 kph (202 mph).
The twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 produces 620 ps (611 hp / 456 kW) at 5,750 and 7,500 rpm and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) between 3,000 and 5,750 rpm in the stock Roma. With the redline at 7,500 rpm, it rockets the model to 100 and 200 kph (62-124 mph) in 3.4 and 9.3 seconds respectively from a standstill, and up to a maximum speed that exceeds 320 kph (199 mph).