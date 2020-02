EV

Before we get into the details of this pixel portrait, you should know it comes from an independent artist called Kim Gi Hyeon. We're talking about a Korean penning master that was part of the 2017 Nissan Global Design Internship program, among others. And his work looks remarkably close to an official design.Sant'Agata Bolognese has come up with more complex designs for each new generation of supercars, despite many fans longing for the simple shapes of icons such as the Miura and the Countach. And this proposal stays true to the Italian carmaker's approach.In fact, we can see design influences from multiple Lamborghini concepts or few-offs. For instance, the "wheel pods" of this virtual contraption resemble those seen on the Raging Bull's latest show car, the V12 Vision Gran Turismo . And while we can say the same about the front end lighting signature, this showed up on the Terzo Millennio concept first.From many angles, this eye candy reminds us of the low-volume Sian hybrid, but that's only until we get to notice its posterior. From the traditional Lamborghini Y motif being used for the exhaust, to the back-to-basics approach used by the crosshair-style lights, the rear end of this unofficial concept is a sight to behold.The artist decided to look back in time when baptizing his creation, but went well past the six decades of Lamborghini adventures mentioned in history books. In fact, he sought inspiration in the Mosasaurus aquatic lizard that terrorized the waters of our planet some 70 million years ago -the machine is called "Mosa". So you can chew on that while thinking of the fact that the actual car will most likely mix its naturally aspirated V12 muscle with electric power.