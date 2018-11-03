autoevolution

Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races Huracan RWD, Gets Surprised

3 Nov 2018
Check out the Lamborghini lineup and you'll notice this is more diverse than it used to be. And we're not even referring to the Urus (after all, this isn't the first Raging Bull SUV, since that role went to the LM002). Instead, we're referring to the Italian automaker's supercar range.
Nowadays, you can have the Huracan in RWD trim, in standard guise, as well as with the Performante badge. And all of these are also available in Spyder incarnations.

As for the Aventador S, this skips the rear-wheel-drive form of its stablemate, but it matches the other four variations, even though its SVJ Roadster form hasn't arrived yet.

Well, with so many derivatives, one can't help but wonder how Sant'Agata Bolognese avoids the risk of cannibalization. Well, the answer is simple - the Aventador (S) and the Huracan are separated by multiple aspects, such as the fact that the former is more spectacular, while the latter is considerably easier to use on a daily basis.

However, when it comes to the dynamic part of the deal, the two aren't that far, especially in terms of straight-line battles.

In fact, we've brought along a drag race that comes to confirm that, throwing the two at each other.

The Huracan we have here is the RWD, so we're looking at a lesser model of the V10 range. As for V12 toy, the machine seen here is a pre-revamp model, which means we're looking at a non-S Aventador.

The first packs 580 ponies and a dual-clutch tranny, while the second mixes 700 ponies with a single-clutch unit.

The Lambos got together on an airfield in Germany, with the trap speed at the end of the battle being the one that matters.

Note that while the Lamborgini vs. Lamborghini battle awaits you at the 3:35 point of the clip, the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention.

