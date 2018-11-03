Ferrari 488 Spider Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Crushing Follows

autoevolution

A drag race between the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the Ferrari 488 Spider has many faces, as it usually the case with such mighty machines. And we haven't chosen the duo by accident, as the mid-engined delights recently got together in Switzerland.
The Italian exotics engaged in a drag racing event that took place on an airfield, which means they had all the space they needed to stretch their mechanical legs.

In fact, the Raging Bull and the Maranello machine duked it out on two separate occasions, with their drivers willing to ensure the conclusion of the battle is relevant. And as you'll get to se in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the supercars even get to switch "lanes" in their quest for velocity.

We'll remind you that these rivals are extremely different. So while the Huracan Performante is one of the last naturally aspirated supercars on the market, the 488 is part of Ferrari's twin-turbo return campaign.

The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 of the Lambo allows the driver to control 640 horsepower and 600 Nm of twist, while the TT 3.9-liter V8 of the Fezza churns out 670 horses and 760 Nm.

However, the two machines are equal when it comes to the power-to-weight ration, with this sitting at 2.6 kilos/hp (we're referring to the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Coupe and the Ferrari 488 Spider here). However, while the Italian beasts pack dual-clutch trannies, only the Lambo comes with all-paw hardware.

Note that the clip below also shows the Lamborghini Huracan Performante drag racing a host of other beasts. And the list of competitors ranges from other Lamborghinis to a Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

As you can imagine, the aural side of the shenanigan we have here is just as impressive as the visual one, so we're inviting you to turn up the volume.

