Kusch Yacht’s Project Blazon Feeds Us with Bannenberg & Rowell Interior

Imagine for a moment that you’re a billionaire. Heck you just might be for all I know. Now, what are you going to do with some of the money? You’ll probably get someone like Kusch Yachts to make you a boat. But now, not just any boat. You want the best money can buy. And honestly, that’s what you'll get.
The last collaboration between Kusch and Bannenberg & Rowell brought us the Le Grand Bleu. If you don’t know her yet, you will. Let's just stick to the Blazon for now. Now most yachts of this sort seem to come with all kinds of toys and activities. The Blazon changes all that by having a focus on the comfort, style, and luxury of the rich and maybe not so famous.
This is where we find the main point of focus for the vessel. Have a scroll through the gallery and see how she works. The hull of the Blazon is modular. First it acts as just that, the hull for the ship, but when docked or steadily floating in a bay, segments of the hull transport into water level staircases. Two small sets of steps at the rear, and two larger welcoming stairways on each side.
These stairs lead onto the ships main deck where we also find a pool. Underneath this pool, we will also find a spa area. From here we are allowed access into the main salon of the vessel. Now, we don’t have any idea what the interior ma look like as the Blazon is just a concept. But Since Bannenberg & Rowell is on the ball, you know it’s gonna be great. Just to get a taste of their work check out what they did on the Predator and the W.
Most of the decks on this ship include sliding glass doors and walls to offer the possibility of an even larger spaces. The upper deck also includes the master quarters and includes a panoramic view as most other decks on the ship.
To help balance that use of glass, the ship’s superstructure raises high above the decks, concealing some of the glass-work. It’s this structure that brings balance the design. Or was it the glass...? It doesn’t even matter what came first. The idea is that it’s one beautifully balanced idea, that will surely please whoever gets their hands on it.
