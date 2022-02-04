Koenigsegg Expands Factory to Produce the Gemera, Plans On-Site Track

Koenigsegg has had many factories before getting to the former airfield of the "Johan Röd" squadron. When it was founded, its cars were made in Olofström. In 1997, it moved the plant to a farm in Ängelholm. When that plant caught fire in 2003, the company bought the airfield and converted one of the hangars into its new factory. The company announced today it is expanding.
The new production line will be dedicated to the Gemera and will make the building footprint increase to 30,000 square meters (322,917 square feet). That includes the 11,000 m² (118,403 ft²) of the second production line Koenigsegg created in 2021. Sadly, the company did not release how significant the new expansion will be. What we know is that this is the first place where the Quark electric motor, David and Terrier will be put to work.
Koenigsegg calls the production line a factory on its own, possibly because it may work independently from the other production lines. Like the carmaker did when it established itself at this site, it will use buildings that used to be hangars to produce these vehicles. The Gemera factory uses four of them.
The production line is just part of Koenigsegg’s expansion. It will also have an 800-m² experience center that will present past and current models from the company to anyone that visits Valhall park – as Koenigsegg named its production site. Solar panels in all roofs where they can be installed will help the company become carbon neutral.
The Swedish carmaker also wants to create an on-site track that will “accommodate on-location pre-delivery testing and prototyping trials.” In other words, buyers will get to drive their vehicles around before taking them home and see the development of new hypercars in the process. We would not doubt if some ordered their future machines that way.
Since Koenigsegg moved to this airfield, it has been placing a ghost in the vehicles made there. This symbol of the squadron which called that place home is now a lucky charm that the company ensures will continue to be seen in new products.
