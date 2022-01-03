Koenigsegg Teases Possible New Hypercar as New Year's Resolution, It's a Low-Res Pic

Koenigsegg has published a teaser of a new model on its official Facebook page. While unnamed, the vehicle in question has a silhouette that resembles some of the company's models, so we expect it to be another hypercar.
The Swedish marque currently builds two models and is set to start manufacturing its third, so introducing an all-new model would be a bit surprising at this point. As some of you may know, Koenigsegg is a low volume manufacturer, so it cannot manufacture too many units per month.
If we take the situation described above into account, with the fact that Koenigsegg is currently building the Jesko and the Regera, and it will soon start making the Gemera, the teased model is either a special edition of one of the first two mentioned above or years away from launch. We altered the contrast and brightness of the image a bit, but no dice.
Koenigsegg chose to caption the teaser image by presenting its New Year's resolution, which involves "More ultimate performance through clever engineering and optimal design." That does not say too much, as we already expect Koenigsegg to provide what they wrote in their caption.
The Swedish marque was founded by Christian von Koenigsegg back in 1994, and its first street-legal production vehicle was introduced 20 years ago, back in 2002. That was the year of the CC8S, which only had six units built.
If we look closely at the silhouette of the teased vehicle, it does remind us of the CC8S. The eight in its name stands for several things, if you look at it, as the vehicle has eight cylinders, and it also had eight years of R&D behind it.
When it reached the market, the CC8S was special due to its design, which even included dihedral synchro-helix actuation doors. These became a staple of the Koenigsegg range and have been developed to be able to clear high curbs, while also opening low enough to clear low-ceilings of parking garages. It is "the best of both worlds" approach to unusually opening doors.
