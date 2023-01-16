Kodak Black Is All About Wealth in His Latest Post, Rolls-Royce Ghost Included

Celebrities work hard to get to where they are, which includes the loss of privacy, having people constantly come to talk to them, and a lot of rumors in the media. But, on the other side, it comes with a lot of financial benefits, as Kodak Black showed in his latest post that featured a lot of cash and a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Last September, rapper Kodak Black splashed on a new car, a Rolls-Royce Ghost. He revealed the purchase online as he shared a look at the luxury sedan, which comes with a black exterior and an illuminated grille.
In his latest post, shared on January 16, Kodak Black was all about his wealth, which included snaps of him holding cash, writing his initials on the ground with cash, or posing with the same vehicle, the Ghost. This time, we got a better look at its interior, which comes in black and mandarin orange.
Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, is a big fan of powerful vehicles, and the Ghost does have that, on top of all the luxury. The British car manufacturer introduced the Ghost in 2009, bearing the name of one of the carmaker's first vehicles, the Silver Ghost, which was first produced in 1906. The Rolls-Royce Ghost is currently in its second generation, which was unveiled in 2019 for the 2020 model year.
When it rolls out of the assembly line in Goodwood, the UK, the Ghost packs a 6.75-liter V12 Rolls-Royce engine, which is rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The power unit is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and it sends the resources to all four wheels.
As luxurious as any other Rolls-Royce, the Ghost is also capable of getting your heart rate up because it can accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in 4.8 seconds and go all the way to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph). All of these have an estimated price of around $400,000, which makes the car the perfect prop in Kodak Black's latest photo shoot.
Not long ago, he did what he does best and matched his Lamborghini Urus while wearing a green outfit, similar to the shade of the super-SUV. He wasn’t too far off with the Ghost, either, because he also wore a black outfit, minus some orange accents. But orange is among his favorites, as he usually wears that color whenever he feels like taking his other luxury car out for a ride, his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC.
The rest of Kodak Black’s fleet includes a Dodge Durango, a Tesla Model X, a Jeep Wrangler, a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and also a silver Rolls-Royce Wraith. This is quite something for someone as young as Kodak Black, who is just 25 years old. But they are all worth showing off on social media, and Kodak knows that.
